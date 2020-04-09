Automotive Power Modules Market Size, Share, Current Trends, Industry Demand, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2023

Summary

Automotive Power Modules Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth by Module Type (Intelligent Power Module (IPM) and Power Integrated Module (PIM), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion, and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Automotive Power Modules Market Highlights

The inverter, converter and battery management systems are the essential power modules used in the automotive industry. The use of power module helps to enhance performance, safety, increase mileage, improve battery efficiency and driving experience. The growing uses and the advancement in electric and hybrid electric vehicles are imposing new standards in electrical component and systems, which have the ability to work in non-conventional environments and outside non-conventional temperature range. The main features of automotive power modules are high reliability, low power loss, compact and light weight package. The electric drive systems of vehicles contain various power module semiconductor switches such as DC to DC converters, DC to AC inverters and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs).

Automotive Power Modules Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 21% During 2018 – 2023.

The increasing demand for connected vehicles, increasing concern over driver and vehicle safety, growing demand for environment friendly vehicles, and the increasing adoption of power modules in passenger and commercial vehicles from developing countries like Africa, China and India are considered as the key driving factors for the growth of this market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Automotive Power Modules Market include STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Fuji Electric Co. (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and Rohm Semiconductor (Japan)

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Power Modules is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing production of automobiles from China, India, Kores, and Japan. Moreover, growing population and rising purchasing power of people are expected to boost the demand for Automotive Power Modules market in this region. Furthermore, the growing industrilization and infrastructure development across the region accelerate the growth of this market.

Europe is estimated to account for a considerable share in the global Automotive Power Modules market during forecast period owing to the presence of key playes such as Infineon Technologies (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany) are contributing in the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Power Modules market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Power Modules market by solutions, system, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

By Module Type

Intelligent Power Module (IPM)

Power Integrated Module (PIM)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion

ICE Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in electric vehicle

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

