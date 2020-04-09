Body Dryer Market| Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, Valiryo

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Body Dryer Market by Type (Wall Mounted and On Floor) and End Use (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Body Dryer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The body dryer market size was valued at $2,641.5 thousand in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,424.0 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026. Body dryers are air blowing electric appliances (like hand dryer or hair dryer) used in drying an individual’s complete body after bathing or swimming, substituting the use of a towel. The appliance is available in two variants, wall mounted and on floor.

The global body dryer market witnessed robust growth in the recent past owing to rise in demand for luxury and smart toilets. Hotels and recreational activity centers are the dominant user of body dryers, as they are required to maintain hygiene and cleanliness. Moreover, increased expenditure on leisure activities among populace due to increased income level has risen their visits to hotels and recreational activity centers. This has positively impacted the growth of the body dryer market with increased demand from such sectors.

Rise in disposable income has improved the lifestyle of consumers and helped shift their preference toward luxury & premium products. In addition, convenience offered by body dryers especially for disabled people makes the appliance a necessity for sanitation. Moreover, increase in consciousness of consumers toward personal hygiene boosts the market growth. However, the product is perceived as luxury over hygiene; thus, its high cost limits its adoption. In addition, wide availability of alternatives such as cloth & disposable towels hamper the market growth.

Towels are the most common product used for the application of body drying & wiping. However, use of a single towel by different people may lead to skin problems. Furthermore, increase in inclination of consumer toward personal health and hygiene is expected to create lucrative opportunity for the body dryer market.

Possession of advanced technological appliances & products has become an essential lifestyle statement for the consumers in the recent years. With technological advancements, the bathroom fixtures have witnessed a significant evolution in the last few years. Smart bathrooms have showcased an inclination in terms of demand generated by nonresidential and residential buildings especially in urban areas.

Global body dryer market is segmented based on type, end use, and region. By type, the market is categorized into wall mounted and on floor. Depending on end use, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Currently, the commercial segment dominates the global body dryer market, however, the body dryers are gaining significant popularity in the residential sector, and thus this sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key players such as Avant Innovations, Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Indiegogo, Inc., Kingkraft, Orchids International, Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, and Valiryo.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Type

– Wall Mounted

– On Floor

By End Use

– Residential

– Commercial

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Contents:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2018

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: BODY DRYER MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. WALL MOUNTED

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. ON FLOOR

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BODY DRYER MARKET BY END USE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. RESIDENTIAL

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. COMMERCIAL

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BODY DRYER MARKET BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by end use

6.2.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.2.5. U.S. Body Dryer Market

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.2.6. Canada Body Dryer Market

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.2.7. Mexico Body Dryer Market

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by end use

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.3.5. UK Body Dryer Market

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.3.6. Germany Body Dryer Market

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.3.7. France Body Dryer Market

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.3.8. Rest of Europe Body Dryer Market

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by end use

6.4.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.4.5. Japan Body Dryer Market

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.4.6. China Body Dryer Market

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.4.7. Australia Body Dryer Market

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific Body Dryer Market

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast by end use

6.5.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.5.5. Latin America Body Dryer Market

6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.5.5.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.5.6. Middle East Body Dryer Market

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.5.6.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.5.7. Africa Body Dryer Market

6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.5.7.2. Market size and forecast by end use

Continue…



