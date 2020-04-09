Carpets and Rugs Market Trends 2019: Key Drivers, Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Revenue by Outlook to 2024

Carpet and Rugs Market Highlights

Carpet and Rugs Market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the rising preference for modular carpet solutions among end-users. The increase in renovation activities for residential and commercial purposes and the use of carpets and rugs for floor decoration, are also driving the growth of the market. The market is also gaining traction owing to the increase in adoption of carpets and rugs in the countries with cold climatic conditions as they provide thermal insulation benefits.

Top Key Players

The key players of Global Carpet and Rugs Market includes

Mohawk Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Taekett S.A. (France)

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Shaw Industries Group (U.S.)

Dixie Group Inc. (U.S.)

Home Depot Inc. (U.S.)

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited (China)

Interface Inc. (U.S.)

Orientals Weavers Company for Carpets (Egypt)

Victoria PLC (U.K.)

Drivers of Global Carpet and rugs market

Market Research Analysis:

Based on type, the tufted segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its increased adoption by the residential construction and commercial projects. The technological advancements have allowed the usage of recycled fiber in manufacturing of carpets and rugs, which is further driving the market for tufted carpets and rugs. Tufting is appropriate for all types of fibers & yarns and can be made in a variety of finishes, which increases the use of such types of carpets and rugs.

On the basis of end-use, the residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increase in adoption of carpets for the purpose of floor coverings among residential end-users. Carpets are available in a range of colors and textures, which make them suitable for use by residential end-users in all types of decors. The increasing investment in new housing constructions and the rapid increase in home renovation projects, are driving the growth of the residential sector in the carpets and rugs market.

Market Size of Global Carpet and rugs market by Regions (USD Billion)

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global carpet and rugs market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Carpet and rugs market by its material, type, end-use and region.

By Material

Nylon

Polyester

Polypropylene

By Type

Woven

Tufted

Knotted

Needle-punched

By End-Use

Residential

Non-residential

Automotive & Transportation

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

