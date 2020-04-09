Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Market – Global Industry Key Growth Drivers, Developments and Innovations 2019-2025
A contactless smart card is a contactless credential whose dimensions are credit-card size. Its embedded integrated circuits can store (and sometimes process) data and communicate with a terminal via NFC. Commonplace uses include transit tickets and passports.
The major revenue contributing areas in the APAC include China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia. Factors such as the transition of payment cards from magnetic stripe to Europay, MasterCard, and Visa and the increasing acceptance of contactless banking and financial smart cards among end users is envisaged to contribute to the growth of this market in the region.
In 2019, the market size of Contactless Smart Cards in Banking is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Contactless Smart Cards in Banking.
This report studies the global market size of Contactless Smart Cards in Banking, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Contactless Smart Cards in Banking production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Gemalto
Giesecke & Devrient
Oberthur Technologies
Safran
Watchdata
Morpho
Sony
Infineon Technologies
NXP Semiconductors
CardLogix
Advanced Card Systems
SpringCard
Secura Key
DataCard
Market Segment by Product Type
RFID
RFIC
Market Segment by Application
Access Control
Payment
Identification
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
