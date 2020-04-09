Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Research and Analysis Report 2018

Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Industry

This report studies the global Crowdsourced Smart Parking market status and forecast, categorizes the global Crowdsourced Smart Parking market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Crowdsourced Smart Parking in this report analyzed the smart parking system.

Smart parking system is new technologies that are enabling cities to reduce levels of congestion significantly. These systems provide real-time parking availability information to make it easier for drivers to find a parking space.

The global average price of Crowdsourced Smart Parking is stable from 2011 to 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The North American smart parking system market accounted for over 26%of the global market share in 2015. The need for minimizing traffic congestion, owing to the increasing number of vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, is expected to trigger demand for efficient parking management systems.

The global Crowdsourced Smart Parking market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M

Amano Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Nortech Control Systems Limited

Siemens

Swarco AG

Fujica

Imtech

Xerox Corporation

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

On- street

Off-street

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Government Use

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Crowdsourced Smart Parking capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Crowdsourced Smart Parking manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crowdsourced Smart Parking are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Crowdsourced Smart Parking Manufacturers

Crowdsourced Smart Parking Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Crowdsourced Smart Parking Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Crowdsourced Smart Parking market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Research Report 2018

1 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Crowdsourced Smart Parking

1.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 On- street

1.2.4 Off-street

1.3 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Segment by Application

1.3.1 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Residential Use

1.3.4 Government Use

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Crowdsourced Smart Parking (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Crowdsourced Smart Parking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 3M

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 3M Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Amano Corporation

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Amano Corporation Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Cubic Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Cubic Corporation Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Thales

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Thales Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Kapsch TrafficCom AG Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Nortech Control Systems Limited

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Nortech Control Systems Limited Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Siemens

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Siemens Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Swarco AG

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Swarco AG Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Fujica

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Fujica Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Imtech

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Imtech Crowdsourced Smart Parking Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Xerox Corporation

8 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Crowdsourced Smart Parking

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Crowdsourced Smart Parking Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Crowdsourced Smart Parking Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

Continued…….

