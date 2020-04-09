Digital Valve Positioner Market Volume Forecast And Value Chain Analysis 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Digital Valve Positioner Market Research Report 2019”.

Constant change in the demands of end-use industries world over have broadly underpinned several significant technology shifts in the Digital Valve Positioner market. Over the years, new performance requirements in applications in key industries have emerged. To this end, a growing number of companies in the Digital Valve Positioner market are fast recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold and gain competitive edge in near future. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and technologically-advanced equipment have in recent years unleashed disruptive forces, which define the game-changing potential of players in the Digital Valve Positioner market. Further, consistently growing investments in the manufacturing industries in developing regions has unlocked new prospects in the entire business value chain.

There are three types of positioners: Pneumatic positioners. These devices receives a pneumatic (air) signal from the controller and output a pneumatic signal to the actuator. Analog, or electro-pneumatic, positioners. Here, the input signal is electrical, rather than pneumatic. Digital, or smart, positioners. These positioners also receive an electrical signal, but its digital as opposed to analog.

The main reason digital positioners are popular is that they can do much more than just control the position of the valve. The newest positioners on the market can also collect data about the valve to automatically alert users about how the valve and its assembly are performing, and even aid in diagnostics and maintenance.

Although Production of Digital Valve Positioner brought some opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Digital Valve Positioner field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.

The global Digital Valve Positioner market is valued at 1280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Valve Positioner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Valve Positioner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Emerson

Flowserve

Metso

General Electric

Siemens

ABB

SAMSON AG

Rotork

Azbil

Brkert

Schneider Electric

GEMU

Yokogawa

Nihon KOSO

Chongqing Chuanyi Automation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Acting Positioner

Double Acting Positioner

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Others

