Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Trends, Share, Growth & Forecast Till 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on " Disposable Spinal Instruments Market: By Product Type – (Instrument Kits and Systems); By Procedure – (Spinal Fusion and Decompression Surgeries); By End User – (Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centres): Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2014-2024" report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market.

Factors such as rapidly increasing ageing population, increasing spinal surgery procedure rate and rising expenditure on healthcare is anticipated to impetus the growth of global disposable spinal instruments market. Spinal stenosis is a common disorder in in older population. Further, geriatric population is at high risk of developing spinal stenosis and is likely to undergo spinal surgeries in years ahead. According to WHO, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. Moreover, the demand for spinal surgeries will rise in years ahead and is anticipated to positively impact the growth of disposable spinal instruments market.

Rising Incidence of Healthcare Associated Infections

Disposable spinal instruments reduce the risk of acquiring infections from surgeries. Strict government guidelines have resulted in reduction of healthcare associated infections but still few patients suffer from healthcare associated infections. According to CDC, in U.S., about 1 in 31 hospital patients acquired healthcare-associated infection. Moreover, rate of spinal surgery infection is higher and range upto 4.4%. Further, hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities are adopting various measures and disposable instruments to diminish spinal surgery infection rate. Given these circumstances, disposable spinal instruments market is set to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.

Barriers – Disposable Spinal Instruments Market

Presence of Alternatives in Market

Widespread use of alternative spinal instruments in developing and undeveloped nations is anticipated to negatively impact the growth of global disposable spinal instruments market.

Segmentation Analysis

The disposable spinal instruments market by product type is segmented into instrument kits and systems. The market for instrument kits captured highest percentage in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to showcase significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Further, global disposable spinal instruments market is also segmented by end users into hospitals, orthopaedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centres. Ambulatory surgical centres segment is anticipated to witness highest year-on-year growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In disposable spinal instruments market, North America and Europe are leading region which captured significant percentage of global disposable spinal instruments market. Increasing aging population, rising demand for minimally invasive techniques and growing concern regarding healthcare associated infections is expected to intensify the growth of North America disposable spinal instruments market. Moreover, Asia Pacific disposable spinal instruments market is anticipated to showcase lucrative growth during the forecast period. Factors such as large patient base in the region is paving the way for the growth of disposable spinal instruments in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– ECA Medical

– Providence Medical Technology

– joimax GmbH

– XENCO MEDICAL

– Intelligent Implant Systems, LLC

– Safe Orthopaedics, SA

– Paradigm Spine

– TeDan Surgical Innovations, LLC

– Other Key & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The study also provides company’s positioning and market share in disposable spinal instruments market.

Table of Contents:



1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Disposable Spinal Instruments Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market 2018

4.2. Global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Value Share, By Company 2018

4.3. Global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Trends in Global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8. Global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

8.3. Instrument Kits

8.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.3.2. Cervical

8.3.2.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.3.3. Lumbar

8.3.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4. Systems

8.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Segmentation Analysis, By Procedure

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Procedure

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Procedure

9.3. Spinal Fusion

9.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.4. Decompression Surgeries

9.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Disposable Spinal Instruments Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. BPS Analysis, By End User

10.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

10.3. Hospitals

10.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4. Orthopaedic Clinics

10.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Medical Institutes

10.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.6.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…



