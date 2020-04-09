eID Card Market – Global Industry Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2019-2025

An electronic identification (“eID”) is a digital solution for proof of identity of citizens or organizations, for example in view to access benefits or services provided by government authorities, banks or other companies, for mobile payments, etc. Apart from online authentication and login, many electronic identity services also give users the option to sign electronic documents with a digital signature.

One form of eID is an electronic identification card (eIC), which is a physical identity card that can be used for online and offline personal identification or authentication. The eIC is a smartcardin ID-1 format of a regular bank card, with identity information printed on the surface (such as personal details and a photograph) and in an embedded RFID microchip, similar to that in biometric passports. The chip stores the information printed on the card (such as the holder’s name and date of birth) and the holder’s biometric photo. It may also store the holder’s fingerprints. The card may be used for online authentication, such as for age verification or for e-government applications. An electronic signature, provided by a private company, may also be stored on the chip.

https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2445767

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Gemalto

Bundesdruckerei

Goznak

Giesecke & Devrient

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

IDEXPERTS

Market Segment by Product Type

Radio Frequency Card

IC Card

Other

Market Segment by Application

Transportation

Contactless bank cards

Identification

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

