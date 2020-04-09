Electronic Stethoscope Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2024

A fresh report titled “Electronic Stethoscope Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Electronic Stethoscope Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The electronic stethoscope market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period i.e. 2014-2024. Further, the market for electronic stethoscope was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Growth Drivers – Electronic Stethoscope Market

Rising Development of Healthcare Infrastructure in Development

The global increase in diseases is forcing government of various nations and world organizations to develop robust healthcare infrastructure. Further, increasing investment by government in healthcare facilities is anticipated to positively impact the growth of global electronic stethoscopes market. Furthermore, on-going digitalization trend in healthcare industry is paving the way for the growth of global electronic stethoscope market.

Technological Developments and Launch of Advanced Variants

Healthcare industry is witnessing transitioning towards digitalization and adopting next-generation technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Furthermore, leading manufacturers of healthcare devices are launching various advanced electronic stethoscopes. Manufacturers are blending noise cancellation modules into electronic stethoscope.

Barriers – Electronic Stethoscope Market

High Cost of Electronic Stethoscope

The electronic stethoscope is showcasing sluggish growth as a result of low adoption in developing and undeveloped nations. Further, manufacturers inability to reduce the cost of electronic stethoscope is resulting in high cost which is also one of the major factors restraining the growth of global electronic stethoscope. Moreover, availability of low cost and acoustic stethoscope is also acting as a restraint for global electronic stethoscope market.

Segmentation Analysis

The electronic stethoscope market by product type is segmented into amplifying stethoscope and digitising stethoscope. The market for amplifying stethoscope captured highest percentage in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Further, global electronic stethoscope market is also segmented by end users into hospitals, clinics, medical institutes, ambulatory surgical centers and others. Hospitals segment is anticipated to witness highest year-on-year growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In electronic stethoscope market, North America captured highest percentage of market share in global electronic stethoscope market. Rising per capita spending on healthcare services, increasing old age population and digitalization of healthcare industry is expected to drive the growth of North America electronic stethoscope market. Moreover, Asia Pacific electronic stethoscope market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rising medical tourism and development of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region is paving the way for the growth of electronic stethoscope in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as;

– Eko Health

– eKuore

– GlobalMedia Group LLC

– Garmin Ltd.

– 3M

– AD Instruments

– Thinklabs

– Meditech Equipment Co.,Ltd

– Ambisea Technology Corp.

– HD Medical, Inc

– Other Key & Niche Players

