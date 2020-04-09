Employee Monitoring Solutions (Automated) Market – Global Industry Key Growth Drivers, Developments and Innovations 2018 – 2026

Employee (Automated) Monitoring Solutions Market: Overview

This report by Transparency Market Research on the global employee (automated) monitoring solutions market analyzes and forecasts the data at the global and regional levels. The report provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the segments from 2016 to 2026, where 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The global employee (automated) monitoring solutions market report provides in-depth and accurate analysis of the market. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective about the employee (automated) monitoring solutions market and expansion throughout the research study in terms of value (US$ Mn) across North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Moreover, the study explains the penetration of each market segment within various regions and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market.

The employee (automated) monitoring solutions market report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in market growth from 2018 to 2026. The overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, integration challenges, adoption analysis, and trends of the market. A market opportunity analysis for every segment has been included in the report to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the employee (automated) monitoring solutions market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Employee (Automated) Monitoring Solutions Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the global employee (automated) monitoring solutions market on the basis of component, solution, enterprise size, and industry. Based on component, the market has been segmented as software and professional service, where software is further segmented into cloud and on premise. The market in terms of solution is segmented as standalone and integrated, where standalone is bifurcated into productivity suite, project supervision and management, and surveillance suite. Productivity suite is bifurcated as attendance tracking, employee scheduling, and activity tracking. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. In terms of industry, the market is segmented as banking, financial services and insurance, education, government, hospitality, legal, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and others.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the employee (automated) monitoring solutions market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive employee (automated) monitoring solutions market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the employee (automated) monitoring solutions market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the global employee (automated) monitoring solutions market and expansion trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies, company overview, and key competitors under the company profiles section. Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the regional market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides analysis of bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global employee (automated) monitoring solutions market. The study also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the global employee (automated) monitoring solutions market.

Global Employee (Automated) Monitoring Solutions Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the global employee (automated) monitoring solutions market, across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Employee (Automated) Monitoring Solutions Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global employee (automated) monitoring solutions market. Key players profiled in the report include Awareness Technologies, Inc., Birch Grove Software, Inc., StaffCop, Teramind, iMonitorSoft, Nandini Infosys Pvt. Ltd, NetVizor, Saba Software, WorkTime, Time Doctor, Toggl, Work Examiner, Veriato, Inc., SentryPC, Fair Trak, OSMonitor, Mobistealth.com, and Hubstaff.The global employee (automated) monitoring solutions market has been segmented as below:

Global Employee (Automated) Monitoring Solutions Market, by Component

– Software

– Cloud

– On-premise

– Professional Service

Global Employee (Automated) Monitoring Solutions Market, by Solution

– Standalone

– Productivity Suite

– Attendance Tracking

– Employee Scheduling

– Activity Tracking

– Project Supervision and Management

– Surveillance Suite

– Integrated

