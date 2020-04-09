End User Computing Service Market Growth, Forecast And Value Chain 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global End User Computing Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

The report also consists of macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, and a market outlook of the global End User Computing Service market. The report includes a porter five force analysis of End User Computing Service, and drivers, restraints, and trends of the global End User Computing Service market.

End-user computing (EUC) refers to systems in which non-programmers can create working applications. EUC is a group of approaches to computing that aim to better integrate end users into the computing environment. These approaches attempt to realize the potential for high-end computing to perform problem-solving in a trustworthy manner.

The key players covered in this study

IGEL

Genpact

Tech Mahindra

Mindtree

Data Integrity

Patriot Technologies

Nucleus Software

NetApp

HCL Infosystems

Connection

Synapse360

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic

IDS

Infosys

CSS Corp

SITA

Fortem Information Technology

Serole Technologies

The Ergonomic Group

Fujitsu

Focus Technology Solutions

SMP-Corp

Emerio

Coreio

Emtec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting

Support and maintenance

Training and education

System integration

Managed services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Education

Government

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global End User Computing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the End User Computing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

