End User Computing Service Market Growth, Forecast And Value Chain 2019-2025

The report includes a porter five force analysis of End User Computing Service, and drivers, restraints, and trends of the global End User Computing Service market.
End-user computing (EUC) refers to systems in which non-programmers can create working applications. EUC is a group of approaches to computing that aim to better integrate end users into the computing environment. These approaches attempt to realize the potential for high-end computing to perform problem-solving in a trustworthy manner.
In 2018, the global End User Computing Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global End User Computing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the End User Computing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- IGEL
- Genpact
- Tech Mahindra
- Mindtree
- Data Integrity
- Patriot Technologies
- Nucleus Software
- NetApp
- HCL Infosystems
- Connection
- Synapse360
- Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic
- IDS
- Infosys
- CSS Corp
- SITA
- Fortem Information Technology
- Serole Technologies
- The Ergonomic Group
- Fujitsu
- Focus Technology Solutions
- SMP-Corp
- Emerio
- Coreio
- Emtec
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting
Support and maintenance
Training and education
System integration
Managed services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Education
Government
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global End User Computing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the End User Computing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
