EPE Foam Market Volume Analysis, Size, Share And Key Trends 2019-2025

The Expanded Polyethylene Foam (EPE Foam) market is witnessing new opportunities in industrial and consumer applications. New avenues in the next few years are likely to be fueled by the diversity of demand of end-use industries. A growing body of research in recent years have focused on improving the toxicity profile of chemicals, thereby propelling its acceptance. Substantial advances have been made in the synthesis of key product types, thereby fueling the prospects of the Expanded Polyethylene Foam (EPE Foam) market. Key players are expected to pour money into developing economies, as maturing demand in developed regions may lower their profitability in the near future. Established players in the Expanded Polyethylene Foam (EPE Foam) market are expected to enter into long-term partnerships and agreements, make strategic mergers, and focus on acquisitions, to get access to new production technologies.

Expanded Polyethylene (aka EPE foam) refers to foams made from polyethylene. Typically it is made from expanded pellets (‘EPE bead’) made with use of a blowing agent, followed by expansion into a mold in a steam chest – the process is similar to that used to make expanded polystyrene foam.

The global Expanded Polyethylene Foam (EPE Foam) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Expanded Polyethylene Foam (EPE Foam) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Expanded Polyethylene Foam (EPE Foam) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sealed Air

Kaneka

Armacell

Sekisui Chemical

Sonoco

Pregis

Furukawa

Plymouth Foam

Wisconsin Foam Products

Recticel

Innovo Packaging

Guangdong Speed New Material Technology

Sing Home Polyfoam

Dingjian Pakaging

Wuxi Huitong

Shenzhen Mingvka

Sansheng

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

EPE Foam Coil

EPE Foam Sheet

Shape EPE Foam

Segment by Application

Protective Packaging

Industrial Thermal Insulation

Automotive

Building and Construction

