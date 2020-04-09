Europe Insecticides Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2026

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “ Europe Insecticides market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Europe and regional/market. The Europe Insecticides market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Europe insecticides market for waste management accounted for $14,739.3 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $23,368.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. Waste is generated during the extraction of raw materials, processing of raw materials into intermediate & final products, consumption of final products, agricultural activities, and other human activities. Waste management is a systematic procedure of treating waste, comprising numerous activities such as collecting, transportation, and treatment (mechanical/biological/chemical).

The growth of the Europe insecticides market for waste management is driven by factors such as increase in environmental awareness and implementation of stringent government regulations toward open dumping. However, along with difficulties in storage and handling of insecticides, high prices of insecticides is a major factor expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The Europe insecticides market for waste management is segmented based on type, waste treatment method, method of application, active ingredient, and country. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into larvicide and adulticide. On the basis of waste treatment method, it is classified into mechanical biological treatment (MBT), incineration, anaerobic digestion. By method of application, it is segregated into toxic bait, dichlorvos vaporizer, outdoor space-spraying, larvicide sprayers, and others. Toxic bait is further categorized into dry scatter bait, liquid sprinkle baits, and liquid bait dispensers. As per active ingredient, the market is fragmented into organophosphorus compounds pyrethroids compounds, neonicotinoids, and insect growth regulator. Organophosphorus compounds is further classified into azamethiphos, diazinon, dimethoate, pirimiphos methyl, and others. Pyrethroids compounds is subsegmented into bioresmethrin, cyfluthrin, deltamethrin, pyrethrins, and others. Neonicotinoids is further classified into imidacloprid, thiamethoxam, and others. Insect growth regulator is bifurcated into cyromazine and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Nordic countries, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe. The Nordic countries are analyzed across Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and rest of Nordic.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are BIODEGMA GmbH, BTA International GmbH, Nehlsen AG, FCC Austria Abfall Service AG, Veolia, AMEY PLC, Biffa, Renewi PLC, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, and LafargeHolcim Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– This report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the Europe insecticides market for waste management from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Larvicide

– Adulticide

By Waste Treatment Method

– Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT)

– Incineration

– Anaerobic Digestion

By Method of Application

– Toxic Bait

– Dichlorvos Vaporizer

– Outdoor Space Spraying

– Larvicide Sprayers

– Others

By Active Ingredient

– Organophosphorus Compounds

– Pyrethroids Compounds

– Neonicotinoids

– Insect Growth Regulator

By Country

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Nordic Countries

– – – Denmark

– – – Finland

– – – Norway

– – – Sweden

– – – Rest of Nordic

– The Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.5. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. High waste generation

3.4.1.2. Rapid increase in insects

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Storage and handling of insecticides

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Rise in stringent government regulation for waste management

3.5. Top player positioning, 2018

3.6. Active Ingredients Analysis

3.7. Brand Analysis

3.8. Waste Management Associations

3.9. Waste Collection Frequency, By Country

3.10. Frequency Of Use Of Insecticides, By Country

CHAPTER 4: EUROPE INSECTICIDES MARKET FOR WASTE MANAGEMENT, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Larvicide

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Adulticide

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: EUROPE INSECTICIDES MARKET FOR WASTE MANAGEMENT, BY WASTE TREATMENT METHOD

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Incineration

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Anaerobic Digestion

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: EUROPE INSECTICIDES MARKET FOR WASTE MANAGEMENT, BY METHOD OF APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Toxic Bait

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.3. Dry scatter baits

6.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.4. Liquid sprinkle baits

6.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. Liquid bait dispensers

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Dichlorvos Vaporizer

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. Outdoor Space-Spraying

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5. Larvicide sprayers

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: EUROPE INSECTICIDES MARKET FOR WASTE MANAGEMENT, BY ACTIVE INGREDIENT

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Organophosphorus Compounds

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.3. Azamethiphos

7.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.4. Diazinon

7.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.5. Dimethoate

7.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.6. Pirimiphos methyl

7.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.7. Others

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3. Pyrethroids compounds

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.3. Bioresmethrin

7.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.4. Cyfluthrin

7.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.5. Deltamethrin

7.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.6. Pyrethrins

7.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.7. Others

7.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4. Neonicotinoid compounds

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.3. Imidacloprid

7.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.4. Thiamethoxam

7.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.5. Others

7.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.5. Insect growth regulator

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.5.3. Cyromazine

7.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by country

7.5.4. Others

7.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by country

Continue….

