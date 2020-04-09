Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market Growth, Size, Trends, Future Prospects and Industry Analysis 2018-2026

The purpose of the report is to illustrate the state of the market of Fiber To The Home (FTTH), to present actual information about the volumes of production, exports, imports, consumption and the state of the market, the changes that took place in 2017, and also, to build a forecast for the growth of the industry in the medium term until 2026.

Market Insights:

Fiber to the home (FTTH) includes installation of fiber optic cables directly to an individual building to provide unprecedented high-speed internet access. FTTH market has gained enormous growth in the recent years considering increasing demand for high speed internet. Another major factor driving the market growth is increasing number of internet subscribers worldwide. Lower energy consumption and sustainable architecture of FTTH too have positively contributed to the overall market growth.

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Credence Research’s exclusive panel of leading global market industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer investment, acquisition, and developments within the global market research. It includes key topics such as global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies and recognizes the threats and possibilities within the industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, Credence Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value chain of the global industry.

What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Executives from the global industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 55% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2017.

The report on the market of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) contains:

Analysis and forecast of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market dynamics;

Analysis of domestic production, market shares of the main market players;

Analysis of exports and imports;

Analysis of factors, leading the development of the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market;

Assessment and forecast of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market development;

Financial and business profiles of the leading companies in the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) industry.

Scope

– Up to date working Fiber To The Home (FTTH) data by major regions in the world, the forecast of planned capacity additions by 2026

– The annual breakdown of capital expenditure spending on proposed Fiber To The Home (FTTH) for the period 2018 to 2026

– Planned Fiber To The Home (FTTH) additions and capital expenditure spending by key countries and companies across the world

– Planned capital expenditure spending on new Fiber To The Home (FTTH) projects by region, key countries, and companies

– Details of major planned Fiber To The Home (FTTH) projects in the world up to 2026

