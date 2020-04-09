France Cooking Equipment Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “France Cooking Equipment market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the France and regional/market. The France Cooking Equipment market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Commercial cooking equipment includes a wide range of products such as fryers, base unit ovens, boiling kettles and other cooking equipment that help in quick and easy preparation of several cuisines and food items. These offer various benefits such as easy to operate, safe & secure, avoid expensive breakdowns, improved functionality improve efficiency, scale back every kind of wastage, and save energy. There has been an increase in the demand for commercial cooking equipment over the past decade as new product-types and innovative cooking styles have permeated the food industry. Moreover, the utilization of these products by numerous end users such as full-service restaurants, hotels & resorts, and quick service restaurants is expected to drive the growth of this market.

France represents one of the fastest-growing food & beverage service industries and has witnessed robust development in the past. Diverse French regions having unparalleled traditions, and savoir-faire provide different varieties of foods. Expanding tourism, growth of hospitality industry, and rise in preference for quick service restaurants drive the growth of the France cooking equipment market. However, volatile prices of raw materials and huge capital requirement for initial setup restrain the market growth. Moreover, technological innovations in food service industry, such as launch of new & advance, energy efficient, and cost-effective products, are expected to unfold numerous opportunities for the market growth. Furthermore, some of the major challenges for the market players is to manufacture lightweight, cost effective, and energy efficient equipment.

The France cooking equipment is segmented by size of equipment, end user, and tier-type. Based on size of equipment, the market is divided into 700 series, 800 series, and 900 series. By end user, it is categorized into full-service restaurants, institutional canteen, hotels & resorts, quick service restaurants and others. According to tier-type, the market is classified into entry level (600-700), mid-level (700-800), and high level (800-900). The key players profiled in the report include Bonnet International, Charvet, Sofinor, Ali Group, Capic, and Electrolux.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current France cooking equipment market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

– In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

– Market player positioning segment facilitates bench-marking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Size of Equipment

– 700 Series

– 800 Series

– 900 Series

By End User

– Full-service Restaurants

– Institutional Canteen

– Hotels & Resorts

– Quick Service Restaurants

– Others

By Tier Type

– Entry Level (600-700)

– Mid-level (700-800)

– High Level (800-900)

