Global 1-Decene Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

Decene is an alkene with the formula C10H20.Decene contains a chain of ten carbon atoms with one double bond. There are many isomers of decene depending on the position and geometry of the double bond. 1-Decene is the only isomer of industrial importance. As an alpha olefin, it is used as a monomer in copolymers and is an intermediate in the production of epoxides, amines, oxo alcohols, synthetic lubricants, synthetic fatty acids, and alkylated aromatics.

1-Decene is used in manufacture of poly alpha olefin (PAO),detergent alcohol,polyethylene,and others.poly alpha olefin (PAO) is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the 1-Decene market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Global 1-Decene market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 1-Decene.

This report researches the worldwide 1-Decene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global 1-Decene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chevron Phillips

Exxonmobil

Idemitsu Petrochemical

Ineos Group

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Qatar Chemical

Shell

SABIC

Sasol

1-Decene Breakdown Data by Type

Oligomerization Method

Cracking Method

1-Decene Breakdown Data by Application

Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO)

Detergent Alcohol

Polyethylene

Others

1-Decene Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 1-Decene capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key 1-Decene manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

