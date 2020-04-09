Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2025
AC Electric Motors are efficient electric motors in oil & gas sector, are expected in changing power consumption pattern.
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas.
This report presents the worldwide AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Allied Motion
Siemens
GE
ABB
WEG SE
Yaskawa
RockWell
Benchmarking
Nidec Corporation
Regal Beloit
Johnson Electric
Hitachi
ARC System
Schneider Electric
Toshiba Corporation
TMEIC
ATB
Hoyer
AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Type
Induction Motor
Synchronous Motor
AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial
Industrial
Others
AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
