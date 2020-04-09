Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

AC Electric Motors are efficient electric motors in oil & gas sector, are expected in changing power consumption pattern.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas.

This report presents the worldwide AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Allied Motion

Siemens

GE

ABB

WEG SE

Yaskawa

RockWell

Benchmarking

Nidec Corporation

Regal Beloit

Johnson Electric

Hitachi

ARC System

Schneider Electric

Toshiba Corporation

TMEIC

ATB

Hoyer

AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Type

Induction Motor

Synchronous Motor

AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Others

AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

AC Electric Motor in Oil & Gas Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

