Global Aerospace Bearings Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

Aerospace bearings are the bearings installed in aircraft and aerospace systems including commercial, private, military, or space applications. Based on type, the aerospace bearings market has been segmented into roller, ball, and others. The roller segment accounted for the largest share of the aerospace bearings market in 2017, owing to the application of roller bearings in maximum parts of aircraft and positive demand outlook for aircraft in the future.

Based on material, the aerospace bearings market has been segmented into stainless steel, fiber-reinforced composites, aluminum alloys, engineered plastics, metal-backed, and others. The fiber-reinforced composites segment is anticipated to witness higher growth due to the increasing demand for bearings that can support high static and dynamic loads, and are suitable for corrosive seawater and acidic environments.

Based on application, the aerospace bearings market has been segmented into engine, landing gear, flight control system, aerostructure, and others. The flight control system segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in aircraft orders and deliveries across the globe are the major growth factors for the aerospace bearings market. The market is also driven by the need for modern flight control systems. Increasing concerns over flight safety and advanced navigation systems are expected to lead to an increased demand for aerospace bearings in this segment.

The Aerospace Bearings market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aerospace Bearings.

This report presents the worldwide Aerospace Bearings market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Enpro Industries (GGB Bearings)

National Precision Bearing

SKF

JTEKT

RBC Bearings

Aurora Bearing

Pacamor Kubar Bearings

Timken

AST Bearings

New Hampshire Ball Bearings

NTN

Kaman

Rexnord

Schaeffler

NSK

Regal Beloit

Aerospace Bearings Breakdown Data by Type

By Type

Roller

Ball

Others

By Material

Stainless Steel

Fiber-reinforced Composites

Metal-backed

Engineered Plastics

Aluminum Alloys

Others

Aerospace Bearings Breakdown Data by Application

Landing Gear

Engine

Flight Control System

Aerostructure

Others

Aerospace Bearings Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aerospace Bearings status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Aerospace Bearings manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aerospace Bearings market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

