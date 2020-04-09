Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2019

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global market for aircraft engine, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is expected to garner a promising single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Proliferating MRO plants especially in developing countries are aimed at meeting the demand in end-use sectors of commercial aviation and general aviation. Aircraft MRO companies in several nations are incorporating modern technologies to improve the health of aircrafts, thereby streamlining their operations for meeting burgeoning air passengers.

Aircraft Engine MRO refers to the aircraft engine repair, repair, renovation. The major factors driving the growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as development of next-generation engines and the rapid fleet expansion.

The global Aircraft Engine MRO market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aircraft Engine MRO volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aircraft Engine MRO market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Lufthansa Technik

Safran Aircraft Engines

SIA Engineering

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

MTU Aero Engines

ST Aerospace

Delta TechOps

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Big Aircraft

Narrow Body Machine

Segment by Application

Commercial Aviation

General Aviation

