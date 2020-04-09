Global Anti-icing Coatings Market Consumption, Competitive Landscape & Growth Opportunities, 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Anti-icing Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Anti-icing Coatings Market – Overview

Anti-icing coatings are hydrophilic coatings that are applied on surfaces exposed to cold environments to prevent the buildup of ice or snow. Ice buildup is a common issue in several countries. Aircraft, power utility, telecommunication lines, wind mills, solar panels, electric equipment, and utilities such as heat exchangers in chemical plants experience damage caused by icing. Icing or accumulation of ice caused by freezing of liquid on a surface hampers the functioning of systems. For example, icing on screens and the body of aircraft damages its aerodynamic shape to a large extent and increases the load on the aircraft. Anti-icing coatings is an efficient method to cut costs and address safety concerns associated with icing. This is estimated to be a key driver of the anti-icing coatings market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes and forecasts the anti-icing coatings market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global anti-icing coatings market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for anti-icing coatings during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the anti-icing coatings market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global anti-icing coatings market. Porter’s five forces model for the anti-icing coatings market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein substrate and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global anti-icing coatings market by segmenting it in terms of substrate, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for anti-icing coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual substrate and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global anti-icing coatings market. The global market for anti-icing coatings is dominated by large-sized players. Key players operating in the market are PPG Industries Inc., DowDuPont, 3M Company, NanoSonic Inc., Aerospace and Advanced Composites GmbH, NEI Corporation, Cytonix, and NeverWet LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global anti-icing coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period 2018–2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on substrate, application, and regional segments of the market. The market size and forecast for each substrate and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Substrate

Metal

Glass

Concrete

Others (including Plastic)

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive & Aerospace

Renewable Energy

Power Utility& Telecommunication

Construction

Others (including Commercial Fishing, Marine, and Oil & Gas)

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Austria, Norway, Russia & CIS, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various applications wherein anti-icing coatings are used

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the anti-icing coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global anti-icing coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

The report provides Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

