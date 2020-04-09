Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Strategies to Understand the Competitive Scenario 2025
This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.
Connected vehicles have direct internet access through either an inbuilt modem or a plug-in modem. Connected cars do a better job of keeping the driver updated about the traffic, accidents, road warnings, and speed limits. In addition, they provide improved convenience and assistance to the drivers. Connected cars witnessed a higher level of innovation in terms of infotainment systems and safety assistance technology.
This report focuses on Automotive Cybersecurity volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Cybersecurity market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Argus Cyber Security
HARMAN International
Karamba Security
Symantec
Arilou Cyber Security
ESCRYPT
Honeywell International
RunSafeSecurity
Secunet Security Networks
Vector Informatik
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Network
Endpoint
Wireless
Cloud
Segment by Application
Infotainment
Telematics
OBD
Safety
Powertrain
Communication
Others
