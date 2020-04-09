Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Strategies to Understand the Competitive Scenario 2025

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

Connected vehicles have direct internet access through either an inbuilt modem or a plug-in modem. Connected cars do a better job of keeping the driver updated about the traffic, accidents, road warnings, and speed limits. In addition, they provide improved convenience and assistance to the drivers. Connected cars witnessed a higher level of innovation in terms of infotainment systems and safety assistance technology.

This report focuses on Automotive Cybersecurity volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Cybersecurity market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Argus Cyber Security

HARMAN International

Karamba Security

Symantec

Arilou Cyber Security

ESCRYPT

Honeywell International

RunSafeSecurity

Secunet Security Networks

Vector Informatik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Network

Endpoint

Wireless

Cloud

Segment by Application

Infotainment

Telematics

OBD

Safety

Powertrain

Communication

Others

