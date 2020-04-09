Global Automotive Wipers market report just published by Credence Research

The purpose of the report is to illustrate the state of the market of Automotive Wipers, to present actual information about the volumes of production, exports, imports, consumption and the state of the market, the changes that took place in 2017, and also, to build a forecast for the growth of the industry in the medium term until 2026.

Market Insights:

Automotive wipers market expected to reach US$ 5,898.6 Mn by 2026, growing at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Automotive wipers forms a quintessential part for any vehicle. They perform the important function of removing water, dirt and snow from the windshield of a vehicle. Usually an automotive wiper is powered either by an electric motor or is pneumatically powered. One of the most important factors driving the automotive wipers market is the growing automobile production worldwide. For instance, the world motor vehicle production increased by 4.5% in 2016 over 2015. Rising disposable income is one of the prominent factors complimenting this growth. Moreover, countries such as China and India registered an increase of 14.5% and 7.9% respectively in motor vehicle production in 2016. Another prominent factor aiding the automotive wipers market growth is the increasing adoption of the rear wiper systems in low-end car segment. Earlier, rear wipers found application mostly in SUVs, but off late they are finding extensive application in hatchbacks and compact SUVs.

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Credence Research’s exclusive panel of leading global market industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer investment, acquisition, and developments within the global market research. It includes key topics such as global Automotive Wipers buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies and recognizes the threats and possibilities within the industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, Credence Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value chain of the global industry.

What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Executives from the global industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 55% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2017.

The report on the market of Automotive Wipers contains:

Analysis and forecast of Automotive Wipers market dynamics;

Analysis of domestic production, market shares of the main market players;

Analysis of exports and imports;

Analysis of factors, leading the development of the Automotive Wipers market;

Assessment and forecast of Automotive Wipers market development;

Financial and business profiles of the leading companies in the Automotive Wipers industry.

Scope

– Up to date working Automotive Wipers data by major regions in the world, the forecast of planned capacity additions by 2026

– The annual breakdown of capital expenditure spending on proposed Automotive Wipers for the period 2018 to 2026

– Planned Automotive Wipers additions and capital expenditure spending by key countries and companies across the world

– Planned capital expenditure spending on new Automotive Wipers projects by region, key countries, and companies

– Details of major planned Automotive Wipers projects in the world up to 2026

