Global Brewers Peptone Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024.

According to a report generated by Mindaspire Market Research, the global geocells market is estimated to witness expansion at impressive CAGR over the forecast period by 2025. Geocells consumption is expected to reach nearly 430 Mn square meter by 2025-end, riding on steady 5.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Geocells are also called as cellular confinement systems. These are 3 dimensional mats featuring structure of honeycomb generally made of high density polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene or other polymeric alloys. These are utilized in construction sector, especially for earth reinforcement, load support, slop protection, tree root protection, and channel protection. These geocells are subdivision of geosynthetics market and are projected to exhibit approximately 5.6% market share in terms of volume consumption in the global geosynthetics market.

Drivers and Trends of the Market

Infrastructure improvement activities, urbanization trend, construction sector output are some major-economic drivers of the market. The developed countries have framed regulations related to sustainable infrastructure advancement and erosion control. These initiatives and regulations are recognized as fundamental factors of the market. However, low awareness of the geocells among infrastructure developers in developing countries as well as rivalry from substitute goods, such as geomembranes and geogrids are pinpointed as trivial restraints in the global geocells market.

Geocells Market Growth in Developing Economies is higher than that in Developed Economies

Asia Pacific and North America remained largest markets for geocells globally in 2014. Geocells market is projected to expand at higher CAGR in developing countries than that in developed countries in terms of value throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, Asia Pacific region is likely to remain the largest geocells market by 2025, followed by North America and Western Europe.

High Density Polyethylene, Extensively Used Raw Material for Geocells Manufacturing

For manufacturing of geocells, high density polyethylene (HDPE) is widely used across the globe followed by polypropylene, polyester and other polymeric alloys. HDPE secured more than two-third share by value in 2014 and estimated to be the largest market segment with revenue share of approximately 64% throughout the forecast period. Due to rising crude oil prices, energy costs and complex manufacturing processes, costs for these raw materials are expected to increase throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation based on Application Type

Slope protection, earth reinforcement, and channel protection are leading applications of geocells which secured approximately 86% of market value in 2014 and are collectively estimated to reflect value CAGR of single digit throughout the forecast period. Some other applications including tree root protection and load support are collectively estimated to ride on impressive value CAGR over the forecast period.

Leading market player covered in this report that are operating in the global geocells market include CeTeau Group, Presto Geosystems, TMP Geosynthetics, MiakomGroup of Companies, SABK International, Polyfabrics Australia Pty Ltd., Bonar, Armtec Infrastructure Inc., MaccafeMAMRS.p.A, Wall Tag Pte Ltd., ACE Geosynthetics, Tensar International Ltd., TencateGeosynthetics, PRS Mediterranean Ltd., Admir Technologies, ABG Geosynthetics, Strata Systems Inc., HuifengGeosynthetics, Wrekin Products, Ltd., Polymer Group Inc.