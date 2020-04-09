Summary:

The analysts forecast the global dimethyl disulfide market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.78% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dimethyl disulfide for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the dimethyl disulfide sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets and applications.

Geographically, the global dimethyl disulfide market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the dimethyl disulfide market is segmented into:

– Oil & Gas

– Agrochemicals

– Chemical Intermediates

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global dimethyl disulfide market are:

– Arkema S.A.

– Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

– Erdos Flourishing Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Hangjinqi Beichang Fine Chemical Plant

– Inner Mongolia Yabulaixingya Chemical Co., Ltd. (Shinya Chem Co., Ltd.)

– Langfang Hawk Technology & Development Co., Ltd.

– Xinjiang Guanghui Luyou Sulfur Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Xinjiang Hengyilun Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Xinjiang Jinshenghui Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Zibo Boshan Dongfang Chemical Plant

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global dimethyl disulfide market.

– To classify and forecast global dimethyl disulfide market based on application and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global dimethyl disulfide market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global dimethyl disulfide market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global dimethyl disulfide market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global dimethyl disulfide market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of dimethyl disulfide

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to dimethyl disulfide

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with dimethyl disulfide suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.