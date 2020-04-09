Global Disperse Dyes Market 2019 : Business Overview and Key Players

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Disperse Dyes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report researches the worldwide Disperse Dyes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Disperse Dyes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Disperse dyes are nonionic, have very limited solubility in water at room temperature and have substantivity for one or more hydrophobic fibers; e.g., polyesters and nylons. They are usually applied from a fine aqueous dispersion containing some dissolved dye.

In spite of the little decline in 2012, the global average price of disperse dyes is in the rising trend, from about 3089 USD/MT in 2010 to 8525 USD/MT in 2015. With the growth of global consumption, prices will be in rising trend.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investments entering the field.

Although sales of disperse dyes brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends that the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into this field.

Global Disperse Dyes market size will increase to 9320 Million US$ by 2025, from 6170 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Disperse Dyes.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Disperse Dyes capacity, production, value, price and market share of Disperse Dyes in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dystar

Huntsman

Clariant

Yorkshire

BASF

Archroma

Varshney Chemicals

Akik Dye Chem

Lonsen

Runtu

Jihua

Yabang

Anoky

Disperse Dyes Breakdown Data by Type

Azo Type

Anthraquinones Type

Others

Disperse Dyes Breakdown Data by Application

Textile

Plastics

Printing Ink

Others

Disperse Dyes Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

