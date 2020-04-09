Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2019

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) market is predicted to continue to gain in the years ahead. This is mainly attributed to expanding use of flexible intermediate bulk containers across a number of industry verticals. In particular, flexible intermediate bulk containers are favored in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries as they help reduce overall weight of packaging consignment.

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) is an industrial container made of flexible fabric that is designed for storing and transporting dry, flow able products, such as sand, fertilizer, and granules of plastic.

The classification of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) includes Type A FIBCs, Type B FIBCs, Type C FIBCs and Type D FIBCs. The proportion of Type A FIBCs in 2016 is about 67.8%, and the proportion of Type B FIBCs in 2016 is about 23.5%.

There are many manufacturers with small scale in China and India. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future, and this phenomenon also appears in other developing countries.

Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market size will increase to 9400 Million US$ by 2025, from 6870 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container).

This report researches the worldwide FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Global-Pak

Flexi-tuff

Isbir

BAG Corp

Greif

Conitex Sonoco

Berry Plastics

AmeriGlobe

LC Packaging

RDA Bulk Packaging

Sackmaker

Langston

Taihua Group

Rishi FIBC

Halsted

Intertape Polymer

Lasheen Group

MiniBulk

Bulk Lift

Wellknit

Emmbi Industries

Dongxing

Yantai Haiwan

Kanpur Plastipack

Yixing Huafu

Changfeng Bulk

Shenzhen Riversky

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Breakdown Data by Type

Type A FIBCs

Type B FIBCs

Type C FIBCs

Type D FIBCs

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

