Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2019
The flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) market is predicted to continue to gain in the years ahead. This is mainly attributed to expanding use of flexible intermediate bulk containers across a number of industry verticals. In particular, flexible intermediate bulk containers are favored in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries as they help reduce overall weight of packaging consignment.
FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) is an industrial container made of flexible fabric that is designed for storing and transporting dry, flow able products, such as sand, fertilizer, and granules of plastic.
The classification of FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) includes Type A FIBCs, Type B FIBCs, Type C FIBCs and Type D FIBCs. The proportion of Type A FIBCs in 2016 is about 67.8%, and the proportion of Type B FIBCs in 2016 is about 23.5%.
There are many manufacturers with small scale in China and India. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future, and this phenomenon also appears in other developing countries.
Global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market size will increase to 9400 Million US$ by 2025, from 6870 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container).
This report researches the worldwide FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Global-Pak
Flexi-tuff
Isbir
BAG Corp
Greif
Conitex Sonoco
Berry Plastics
AmeriGlobe
LC Packaging
RDA Bulk Packaging
Sackmaker
Langston
Taihua Group
Rishi FIBC
Halsted
Intertape Polymer
Lasheen Group
MiniBulk
Bulk Lift
Wellknit
Emmbi Industries
Dongxing
Yantai Haiwan
Kanpur Plastipack
Yixing Huafu
Changfeng Bulk
Shenzhen Riversky
FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Breakdown Data by Type
Type A FIBCs
Type B FIBCs
Type C FIBCs
Type D FIBCs
FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Breakdown Data by Application
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
