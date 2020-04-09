Global Flavoured Water Market Analysis, Key Players, Development, Opportunities & Forecasts 2019-2025

The Flavoured Water market report [6 Year Forecast 2019-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Flavoured Water market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Flavoured Water industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the global Flavoured Water market. Key players profiled in the report on the global Flavoured Water market include Coca-Cola, Hint, Nestle, PepsiCo, Ayala, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Kraft Heinz, New York Spring Water, Sunny Delight Beverages and so on. Market leaders engage in strategic pricing and product improvement to increase their profit margins.

Scope of Flavoured Water Market

Flavored water is a type of drink which contains various enhancing ingredients such as minerals, spring water, sweeteners, and artificial and natural flavors. Flavored water is considered better and healthier than soft drinks, and has lesser calorie content as compared to carbonated drinks and juices. It comes in different flavors such as strawberry, kiwi, peach, pear, orange, and also in an infusion of flavors. Flavored water is categorized into two types such as still flavored water and sparkling flavored water.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumer focus on health and wellness. Urbanization has led to extensive changes in the way of life and dietary habits of individuals all over the world. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of people with health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Therefore, consumers are becoming more health conscious and are not opting for artificially flavored and carbonated drinks. Flavored water contains vitamins and minerals. Refreshment and taste of flavored water are the major drivers of the market.

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of Flavoured Water for each type, primarily split into-

Still Flavored Water

Sparkling Flavored Water

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Flavoured Water for each application, including-

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Other

