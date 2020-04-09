Global Garage Door Replacement Parts Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2019

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Garage Door Replacement Parts Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Demand for garage door hardware and accessories in residential and commercial application has proliferated, especially in developed countries. Clocking a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018 – 2025, the global opportunities in the market are expected to cross US$1.9 bn by 2025. Macroeconomic trends in developed markets of North America and Europe indicates decline in prices of key metal and electromechanical replacement parts in garage doors.

This report presents the worldwide Garage Door Replacement Parts market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Garage Door Replacement Parts is the accessories that used for garage door replacement; the main replacement parts include opener, handles, hinges, extension springs, torsion springs, decorative hardware and others.

The global average price of Garage Door Replacement Parts is in the decreasing trend, from 15.2 USD/Pcs in 2011 to 13.9 USD/Pcs in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Garage Door Replacement Parts includes Metal Parts and Electromechanical Parts, and the proportion of Metal Parts in 2015 is about 89%.

Garage Door Replacement Parts is widely used in Residential and Commercial. The most proportion of Garage Door Replacement Parts is Residential, and the revenue in 2015 is 2754 M USD.

North America region is the largest supplier of Garage Door Replacement Parts, with a production market share nearly 35% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Garage Door Replacement Parts, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

Chamberlain Group, Overhead Door, Novoferm, Amarr, etc. are the leaders of the industry, but the competition is also intense.

The Garage Door Replacement Parts market was valued at 1640 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1990 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Garage Door Replacement Parts.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chamberlain Group

Overhead Door

Novoferm

Amarr

SOMMER

LiftLogix

Prime-Line

Koala Canada

Dalian Seaside

Skylink

FORESEE

Teckentrup

Marantec

Dalian Master Door

Industrial Spring

Came S.p.A.

Steel-Craft

Garaga

SWR Group

ADH Guardian

Garage Door Replacement Parts Breakdown Data by Type

Metal Parts

Electromechanical Parts

Garage Door Replacement Parts Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Garage Door Replacement Parts Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Garage Door Replacement Parts status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Garage Door Replacement Parts manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Garage Door Replacement Parts market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

