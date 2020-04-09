Global Graph Database Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2026

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Graph Database market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Graph Database market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

A graph database is an online database management system where connected elements are linked together. It is an ideal solution to store data and to connect relationships between the data much more accurately than a relational database (RDBMS). A graph database is gathering of nodes and edges where every node represents a substance, for example, a person or business and each edge represents a connection or relationship between the two nodes. Each node in a graph database is characterized by a unique identifier, an arrangement of active edges as well as incoming edges and a set of properties communicated as key/value sets. In addition, each edge is characterized by a unique identifier, a beginning spot as well as ending-place node, and a set of properties.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5370

Factors such as surge in adoption for graph database software in the healthcare sector, increase in application areas of graph database, increase in need for better response time & accuracy to discover new data correlations, and upsurge in penetration of connected data to optimize marketing performance fuel the growth of the graph database market. However, lack of technical expertise and high setup costs hinder the growth of graph database market. On the contrary, increase in use of virtualization for big data analytics and technological advancements in graph database technology are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The global graph database market is segmented into component, deployment model, type of databases, analysis type, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. Depending on analysis type, it is classified into path analysis, connectivity analysis, community analysis, and centrality analysis. Application segment includes fraud detection & risk management, master data management, customer analytics, identity and access management, recommendation engine, privacy and risk compliance, and others. As per organization size, it is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. According to industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, retail & ecommerce, IT & telecom, healthcare & life science, government & public sector, media & entertainment, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include DataStax, Franz Inc., Neo4j, Inc., Oracle Corporation, OrientDB, MongoDB, Objectivity Inc.,

Stardog Union Inc., Teradata Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global graph database market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global graph database industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Software

– Services

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– On-premise

– Cloud

BY TYPE OF DATABASE

– Relational (SQL)

– Non-relational (NoSQL)

BY ANALYSIS TYPE

– Path Analysis

– Connectivity Analysis

– Community Analysis

– Centrality Analysis

BY APPLICATION

– Fraud Detection & Risk Management

– Master Data Management

– Customer Analytics

– Identity and Access Management

– Recommendation Engine

– Privacy and Risk Compliance

– Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Retail and Ecommerce

– IT and Telecom

– Healthcare and Life Science

– Government and Public Sector

– Media & Entertainment

– Manufacturing

– Transportation & Logistics

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– DataStax

– Franz Inc.

– Neo4j, Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– OrientDB

– MongoDB

– Objectivity Inc.,

– Stardog Union Inc.

– Teradata Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/graph-database-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping graph database market

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Case studies

3.4.1. Bonnier Corporation

3.4.2. Canal Digital

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: GRAPH DATABASE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Software

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: GRAPH DATABASE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-premise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: GRAPH DATABASE MARKET, BY TYPE OF DATABASE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Relational (SQL)

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Non-relational (NoSQL)

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: GRAPH DATABASE MARKET, BY ANALYSIS TYPE

7.1. Overview

7.2. Path analysis

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. Connectivity analysis

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. Community analysis

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. Centrality analysis

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: GRAPH DATABASE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1. Overview

8.2. Fraud Detection & Risk Management

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis by country

8.3. Master Data Management

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis by country

8.4. Customer Analytics

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market analysis by country

8.5. Identity and access management

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3. Market analysis by country

8.6. Recommendation Engine

8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.3. Market analysis by country

8.7. Privacy and risk complianc

8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.7.3. Market analysis by country

8.8. Others

8.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.8.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 9: GRAPH DATABASE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

9.1. Overview

9.2. Large Enterprises

9.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.2.3. Market analysis by country

9.3. Small & Medium Enterprises

9.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 10: GRAPH DATABASE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10.1. Overview

10.2. BFSI

10.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

10.2.3. Market analysis by country

10.3. Retail and Ecommerce

10.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

10.3.3. Market analysis by country

10.4. IT and Telecom

10.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

10.4.3. Market analysis by country

10.5. Healthcare and Life science

10.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

10.5.3. Market analysis by countr

10.6. Government and Public Sector

10.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

10.6.3. Market analysis by country

10.7. Media & Entertainment

10.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

10.7.3. Market analysis by country

10.8. Manufacturing

10.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

10.8.3. Market analysis by country

10.9. Transportation & Logistics

10.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

10.9.3. Market analysis by country

10.10. Others

10.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

10.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region

10.10.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 11: GRAPH DATABASE MARKET, BY REGION

11.1. Overview

11.2. North America

11.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

11.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Component

11.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Deployment Model

11.2.4. Market size and forecast, by type of database

11.2.5. Market size and forecast, by analysis type

11.2.6. Market size and forecast, by Application

11.2.7. Market size and forecast, by organization size

11.2.8. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

11.2.9. Market analysis by country

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5370

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

More [email protected] https://marketnewsbizz.com/

More [email protected] https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/