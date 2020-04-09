Global Industrial Belt Drives Market Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global (United States, European Union and China) Industrial Belt Drives Market Research Report 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

A belt drive is a type of power transmission device which is a looped belt wound around a pair of pulley so as to transmit power between two or more rotating shafts. Compared to other power transmitting devices, belt drives are more preferred in mechanical industry due to easy installation, numerous speed ratio selections, less power loss and comparative low price.

Belt drive protects the rotating machinery from overload fluctuations by absorbing all shocks and vibration. Belt drive does not need lubrication and thus requires less maintenance.

Flat belts have better power transfer efficiency compared to V-belts because of little bending loss. They are widely used in textile, flour mill, conveyors, compressors, machine tools, and other heavy industrial equipment. V-belt is a belt having cross-section shape on its surface which provides a better grip on the pulley.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Belt Drives.

This report studies the global market size of Industrial Belt Drives, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Industrial Belt Drives production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ContiTech

Dayco

Fenner

Gates

Optibelt

Market Segment by Product Type

Industrial V-belts

Industrial synchronous belts

Industrial pulleys

Market Segment by Application

Material handling industry

Industrial machinery

Agriculture

Mining and minerals

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

