Global Industrial Cloud Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2025

This global Industrial Cloud market report provides data for the estimated year (2019) and forecast year (2025) in terms of both, volume (MT) and value (US$ Mn).

Industry cloud is a cloud system that has been heavily customized to fit a specific industry in order to accommodate the business, operatory, legal, regulatory, as well as security and other considerations. The main focus of industry cloud is vertical integration and vertical solutions rather than horizontal ones, which is the focus of general cloud computing. This means that industry cloud solutions focus on creating more value within the bounds of the industry in which it is used rather than expanding the breadth of that industry.

Industry cloud is not a new type of cloud or paradigm, it is simply a specific method of creating a cloud. This method is about vertical movement, giving more precise and custom solutions or products that are very specific to the organization that is using it.

Cloud computing and cloud-based services are gaining traction among the end users as they offer greater flexibility of application and service customization features. It also allows easy scaling of applications and services as and when required. The hybrid cloud-computing model is a mix of private and public cloud solutions, which are designed to integrate the on-premise and third-party cloud services for cloud security.

In 2018, the global Industrial Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Honeywell (US)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Telit (U.K.)

Microsoft (US)

PTC (US)

Hitachi Data Systems (Japan)

Advantech (Taiwan)

IBM (US)

Market analysis by product type

MES

PLM

Market analysis by market

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

