Global Infant Formula Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2024
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Infant Formula market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Infant Formula market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
Infant formulas are used to fulfill all the nutritional needs of a baby during the first 4 to 6 months of life. There are different formulas available for infants younger than 12 months old including milk-based formulas, soy-based formulas, and other special formulas. Infant formulas are given to an infant in conditions where the baby is not breastfeeding due to some reasons such as the baby is sucking inefficiently, inadequate supply of maternal breast milk, and others.
The proportion of mothers in employment has risen to a record level, as women are increasingly choosing to return to work after having children. However, employed parents are trying every possible method to ensure their child’s safety and health. Formula-feeding offers a practical alternative for mothers who are not able to breastfeed their babies due to work schedules. Infant formulas are witnessing notable demand from the employed parents as these formulas are aiding these parents in keeping their newborn safe and healthy.
Region-wise, North America grabbed lion shares in the market as the working women employment ratio is significantly high in this region. More than half the infant formula used in the United States is provided to mothers at no cost through the federal government’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, commonly known as WIC. Owing to such governmental support and high awareness level, North America is poised to remain the strongest market of infant formula in the coming years. Even in ROW, the women participation in the labor force has increased and has also backed the growth of infant nutrition market.
Some babies are born with several health issues, which make it necessary for them to consume formulas. For example, some infants do not have enough natural reserves of iron, some are very weak and are unable to breastfeed, some babies are born premature, these situations make their parents opt for formulas in order to fulfill their nutritional requirements. There are many types of infant formulas are available in the market in different forms such as powder, liquid, and ready-to-use, for various nutritional requirements. However, declining birth rate and strict regulations associated with gaining approval for manufacturing of infant formula and food are major barriers in the growth of the infant formula market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of infant formula market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Product Type
– Infant Milk Formula
– Growing-up Milk Formula
– Follow-on Milk Formula
– Specialty Baby Milk Formula
By Form
– Powders
– Concentrated Liquids
– Ready-to-Use
By Distribution Channel
– Specialty outlets
– Online stores
– Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Nestle, Pfizer Inc.
– The Honest Company, Inc.
– Groupe Danone
– Abbott Laboratories
– Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
– Nature’s One, Inc.
– Vermont Organics Infant Formula
– Friso
– Dutch Lady
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
