Global Infant Formula Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2024

Infant formulas are used to fulfill all the nutritional needs of a baby during the first 4 to 6 months of life. There are different formulas available for infants younger than 12 months old including milk-based formulas, soy-based formulas, and other special formulas. Infant formulas are given to an infant in conditions where the baby is not breastfeeding due to some reasons such as the baby is sucking inefficiently, inadequate supply of maternal breast milk, and others.

The proportion of mothers in employment has risen to a record level, as women are increasingly choosing to return to work after having children. However, employed parents are trying every possible method to ensure their child’s safety and health. Formula-feeding offers a practical alternative for mothers who are not able to breastfeed their babies due to work schedules. Infant formulas are witnessing notable demand from the employed parents as these formulas are aiding these parents in keeping their newborn safe and healthy.

Region-wise, North America grabbed lion shares in the market as the working women employment ratio is significantly high in this region. More than half the infant formula used in the United States is provided to mothers at no cost through the federal government’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, commonly known as WIC. Owing to such governmental support and high awareness level, North America is poised to remain the strongest market of infant formula in the coming years. Even in ROW, the women participation in the labor force has increased and has also backed the growth of infant nutrition market.

Some babies are born with several health issues, which make it necessary for them to consume formulas. For example, some infants do not have enough natural reserves of iron, some are very weak and are unable to breastfeed, some babies are born premature, these situations make their parents opt for formulas in order to fulfill their nutritional requirements. There are many types of infant formulas are available in the market in different forms such as powder, liquid, and ready-to-use, for various nutritional requirements. However, declining birth rate and strict regulations associated with gaining approval for manufacturing of infant formula and food are major barriers in the growth of the infant formula market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of infant formula market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Infant Milk Formula

– Growing-up Milk Formula

– Follow-on Milk Formula

– Specialty Baby Milk Formula

By Form

– Powders

– Concentrated Liquids

– Ready-to-Use

By Distribution Channel

– Specialty outlets

– Online stores

– Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Nestle, Pfizer Inc.

– The Honest Company, Inc.

– Groupe Danone

– Abbott Laboratories

– Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

– Nature’s One, Inc.

– Vermont Organics Infant Formula

– Friso

– Dutch Lady

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Infant Formula Market

3. Global Infant Formula Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Infant Formula Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Infant Formula Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2024)

9. Global Infant Formula Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Infant Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

9.5. Growing-up Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

9.6. Follow-on Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

9.7. Specialty Baby Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

10. Global Infant Formula Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

10.4. Powders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

10.5. Concentrated Liquids Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

10.6. Ready-to-Use Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

11. Global Infant Formula Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.4. Specialty outlets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

11.5. Online stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

11.6. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

11.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.2.1.4. Infant Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.1.5. Growing-up Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.1.6. Follow-on Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.1.7. Specialty Baby Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.2. By Form

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

12.2.2.4. Powders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.2.5. Concentrated Liquids Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.2.6. Ready-to-Use Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.3. By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.2.3.4. Specialty outlets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.3.5. Online stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.3.6. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.1. By Product Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.3.1.4. Infant Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.1.5. Growing-up Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.1.6. Follow-on Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.1.7. Specialty Baby Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.2. By Form

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

12.3.2.4. Powders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.2.5. Concentrated Liquids Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.2.6. Ready-to-Use Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.3. By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.3.3.4. Specialty outlets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.3.5. Online stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.3.6. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.3.7.1. By Country

12.3.3.8. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.3.9. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.3.10. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.3.11. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.3.12. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.3.13. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.3.14. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.3.15. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.3.3.16. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.1. By Product Type

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.4.1.4. Infant Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.1.5. Growing-up Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.1.6. Follow-on Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.1.7. Specialty Baby Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.2. By Form

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

12.4.2.4. Powders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.2.5. Concentrated Liquids Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.2.6. Ready-to-Use Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.3. By Distribution Channel

12.4.3.1. Introduction

12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4.3.4. Specialty outlets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.3.5. Online stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.3.6. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5. Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.1. By Product Type

12.5.1.1. Introduction

12.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.5.1.4. Infant Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.1.5. Growing-up Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.1.6. Follow-on Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.1.7. Specialty Baby Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.2. By Form

12.5.2.1. Introduction

12.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

12.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

12.5.2.4. Powders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.2.5. Concentrated Liquids Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.2.6. Ready-to-Use Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.3. By Distribution Channel

12.5.3.1. Introduction

12.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.5.3.4. Specialty outlets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.3.5. Online stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.3.6. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6. Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.1. By Product Type

12.6.1.1. Introduction

12.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.6.1.4. Infant Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.1.5. Growing-up Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.1.6. Follow-on Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.1.7. Specialty Baby Milk Formula Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.2. By Form

12.6.2.1. Introduction

12.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form

12.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Form

12.6.2.4. Powders Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.2.5. Concentrated Liquids Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.2.6. Ready-to-Use Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.3. By Distribution Channel

12.6.3.1. Introduction

12.6.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.6.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.6.3.4. Specialty outlets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.3.5. Online stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.3.6. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.4. By Country

12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2024

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Share of Key Players

13.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Infant Formula Market

13.3. Company Profiles

13.4. Nestle, Pfizer Inc.

13.5. The Honest Company, Inc.

13.6. Groupe Danone

13.7. Abbott Laboratories

13.8. Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

13.9. Nature’s One, Inc.

13.10. Vermont Organics Infant Formula

13.11. Friso

13.12. Dutch Lady

13.13. Other Major & Niche Players

Continue….

