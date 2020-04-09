Global Lighting Control Components Market Top Key Players, Technology, Growth Factors, Industry Trends and Developments 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Lighting Control Components Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report presents the worldwide Lighting Control Components market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A lighting control system is an intelligent network based lighting control solution that incorporates communication between various system inputs and outputs related to lighting control with the use of one or more central computing devices. Lighting control systems are widely used on both indoor and outdoor lighting of commercial, industrial, and residential spaces. Lighting control systems serve to provide the right amount of light where and when it is needed.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Acuity Brands, Inc. (US)

Synergy Lighting Controls (US)

Daintree Networks, Inc. (US)

Douglas Lighting Controls (Canada)

Eaton Corp. (US)

Fagerhults Belysning AB (Sweden)

GE Lighting North America (US)

Hatch Lighting, Inc. (US)

Howard Industries, Inc. (US)

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US)

Lutron Electronics, Inc. (US)

Osram GmbH (Germany)

Osram Sylvania, Inc. (US)

Philips Lighting Electronics (US)

Robertson Worldwide (US)

Schneider Electric SA (France)

Square D Company, Inc. (US)

Tridonic GmbH & Co KG (Austria)

Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. (US)

WattStopper, Inc. (US)

Lighting Control Components Breakdown Data by Type

Lighting-Only Network

HEM System

Dimmer

Others

Lighting Control Components Breakdown Data by Application

Corporate

Outdoor

Residential

Retail

Others

