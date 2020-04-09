Global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) market report just published by Credence Research

The purpose of the report is to illustrate the state of the market of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), to present actual information about the volumes of production, exports, imports, consumption and the state of the market, the changes that took place in 2017, and also, to build a forecast for the growth of the industry in the medium term until 2026.

Market Insights:

Medium density fiberboard (MDF) is formed by transforming softwood or hardwood residues to fibers of wood and combining the output with wax and resin. In terms of physical properties, MDF majorly consists of wood fibers, combined with urea-formaldehyde, water, resin and paraffin in small quantities. Its texture is quiet homogeneous and without layers, as a result, splinters or wood grains are not visible. Due to its smoothness, it can be an outstanding substitute for wood veener. As per density, there are three types of MDF which are light, medium and high. A thick medium density fiberboard usually depicts density of around 700 kg per meter cube. Apart from this, it is also much stronger and denser as compared to particle board.

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Credence Research’s exclusive panel of leading global market industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer investment, acquisition, and developments within the global market research. It includes key topics such as global Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies and recognizes the threats and possibilities within the industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, Credence Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value chain of the global industry.

What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Executives from the global industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 55% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2017.

The report on the market of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) contains:

Analysis and forecast of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) market dynamics;

Analysis of domestic production, market shares of the main market players;

Analysis of exports and imports;

Analysis of factors, leading the development of the Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) market;

Assessment and forecast of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) market development;

Financial and business profiles of the leading companies in the Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) industry.

Scope

– Up to date working Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) data by major regions in the world, the forecast of planned capacity additions by 2026

– The annual breakdown of capital expenditure spending on proposed Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) for the period 2018 to 2026

– Planned Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) additions and capital expenditure spending by key countries and companies across the world

– Planned capital expenditure spending on new Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) projects by region, key countries, and companies

– Details of major planned Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) projects in the world up to 2026

