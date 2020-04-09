Global Modular Building Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression Until 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Modular Building Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Modular buildings and modular homes are prefabricated buildings or houses that consist of repeated sections called modules. “Modular” is a construction method that involves constructing sections away from the building site, then delivering them to the intended site. Installation of the prefabricated sections is completed on site. Prefabricated sections are sometimes placed using a crane. The modules can be placed side-by-side, end-to-end, or stacked, allowing a variety of configurations and styles.

Asia Pacific dominated the modular building market in 2017, in terms of value. China contributes a major share to the Asia Pacific modular building market. Increasing urbanization, increasing demand for buildings at affordable costs, and favorable policies and plans are driving the demand for modular building in the region. Chinese prefabrication manufacturers are further collaborating with global manufacturers to solve their crisis for houses.

The Modular Building market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Modular Building.

This report presents the worldwide Modular Building market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Laing Orourke

Red Sea Housing

Atco

Bouygues Construction

Vinci

Skanska

Algeco Scotsman

Kleusberg

Kef Katerra

Lendlease

Cimc Modular Building Systems Holding

Modular Space Corporation

Dubox

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Guerdon Enterprises LLC

Alta-Fab Structures

Westchester Modular Homes

Wernick Group

Fleetwood Australia

NRB

Koma Modular

Hickory Group

Clayton Homes

J.D. Irving

Horizon North Logistics

Arts Way Manufacturing

Modular Building Breakdown Data by Type

By Type

Permanent

Relocatable

By Material

Steel

Precast Concrete

Wood

Plastic

Others

Modular Building Breakdown Data by Application

Housing

Commercial

Education

Healthcare

Industrial

Modular Building Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Modular Building status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Modular Building manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Modular Building market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

