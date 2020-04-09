Global Oil storage Market Size, Share and Forecast – Detailed Research Study 2018-2026
This report presents the worldwide Oil storage market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Oil storage is a type of trade where vertically integrated companies purchase oil for immediate delivery and store until the price of oil increases.
Strategic petroleum reserve for stockpiling large volumes of oil have enabled the government of the developed and the developing countries to protect the supply from price hike and stock out incident. However, decline on production and exploration activities, and rising inventory cost are expected to impede the market growth.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ZCL Composites
Belco Manufacturing
Containment Solutions
Sunoco Logistics
Oiltanking
Columbian Steel Tank
Poly Processing
Synalloy Corporation
L.F. Manufacturing
Red Ewald
Ziemann Holvrieka
Snyder Industries
Tuffa Tank
Marquard & Bahls
Royal Vopak
Zepnotek Storage Tanks
Oil storage Breakdown Data by Type
By Product Design
Open Top Tank
Fixed Roof Tank
Floating Roof Tank
Others
By Material
Steel
Carbon Steel
Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP)
Oil storage Breakdown Data by Application
Crude Oil
Gasoline
Aviation Fuel
Naphtha
Diesel
Kerosene
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
Oil storage Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
