Global Oil storage Market Size, Share and Forecast – Detailed Research Study 2018-2026

Oil storage is a type of trade where vertically integrated companies purchase oil for immediate delivery and store until the price of oil increases.

Strategic petroleum reserve for stockpiling large volumes of oil have enabled the government of the developed and the developing countries to protect the supply from price hike and stock out incident. However, decline on production and exploration activities, and rising inventory cost are expected to impede the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ZCL Composites

Belco Manufacturing

Containment Solutions

Sunoco Logistics

Oiltanking

Columbian Steel Tank

Poly Processing

Synalloy Corporation

L.F. Manufacturing

Red Ewald

Ziemann Holvrieka

Snyder Industries

Tuffa Tank

Marquard & Bahls

Royal Vopak

Zepnotek Storage Tanks

Oil storage Breakdown Data by Type

By Product Design

Open Top Tank

Fixed Roof Tank

Floating Roof Tank

Others

By Material

Steel

Carbon Steel

Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

Oil storage Breakdown Data by Application

Crude Oil

Gasoline

Aviation Fuel

Naphtha

Diesel

Kerosene

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Oil storage Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

