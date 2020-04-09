Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2019 – 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Commonly used stimulation techniques are 1) acidizing and 2) fracturing. Oil and natural gas stimulation differs– natural gas wells require stimulation roughly twice as often as oil wells.

From 2012 to 2014, North American shale gas production showed a sharp rise, which led to a substantial increase in oilfield chemical company’s revenue. From 2014-2016, almost all of the oilfield chemical company’s revenues have experienced various degrees of decline due to weak demand of shale gas. Hydraulic fracturing continues globally, but primarily in North America. While hydraulic fracking grew during 201114, with lowered crude oil pricing, it is showed that consumption declined by 36% in 2015. In 2017, the global oilfield chemical industry began to pick up.

Request For Free sample Copy of this research to evaluate more: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2029156

This report researches the worldwide Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals capacity, production, value, price and market share of Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Dow

Nalco Champion

BASF

Baker Hughes

Chevron Phillips

Clariant

Lubrizol

Flotek Industries

Borregaard LignoTech

Innospec

Calumet

Ashland

TETRA Technologies

Kemira

CNPC

CNOOC

Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Clear brine fluids

Shale inhibitors

Lubricants

Non-emulsifiers

H2S scavengers

Defoamers

Surfactants

Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2029156

Oilfield Fracturing Chemicals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in