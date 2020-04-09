Global People Counting System market report just published by Credence Research

The purpose of the report is to illustrate the state of the market of People Counting System, to present actual information about the volumes of production, exports, imports, consumption and the state of the market, the changes that took place in 2017, and also, to build a forecast for the growth of the industry in the medium term until 2026.

Market Insights:

For every business, to understand and look into what is going on in their business, keeping a track on customer traffic is of prime importance. People counting systems are usually used in the entrances of retail chain, shopping center, library, museum, bank, sporting venue and restaurant among others in order to record the total number of visitors. The basic aim of keeping a count of visitors is to facilitate well informed decisions about a business. People counting systems are used to count visitors traversing through a particular entrance or passage and find application across various industry domains. The application of these device at retail stores is aimed at calculating marketing effectiveness and conversion rate. Moreover, it is also used for staff planning purpose. In addition, the use of people counting system in shopping malls and concerts is not only limited to calculating footfalls but also to monitor high-traffic areas and for crowd management.

Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Credence Research’s exclusive panel of leading global market industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer investment, acquisition, and developments within the global market research. It includes key topics such as global People Counting System buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies and recognizes the threats and possibilities within the industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, Credence Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value chain of the global industry.

What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Executives from the global industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 55% of respondents projecting an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in 2017.

The report on the market of People Counting System contains:

Analysis and forecast of People Counting System market dynamics;

Analysis of domestic production, market shares of the main market players;

Analysis of exports and imports;

Analysis of factors, leading the development of the People Counting System market;

Assessment and forecast of People Counting System market development;

Financial and business profiles of the leading companies in the People Counting System industry.

Scope

– Up to date working People Counting System data by major regions in the world, the forecast of planned capacity additions by 2026

– The annual breakdown of capital expenditure spending on proposed People Counting System for the period 2018 to 2026

– Planned People Counting System additions and capital expenditure spending by key countries and companies across the world

– Planned capital expenditure spending on new People Counting System projects by region, key countries, and companies

– Details of major planned People Counting System projects in the world up to 2026

