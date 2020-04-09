Global Plastics Processing Equipment Market Dynamics, Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2028

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the Global (United States, European Union and China) Plastics Processing Equipment Market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

Plastics have emerged to be an essential manufacturing and packaging element in the recent years. Growth in demand for plastics have led to the increase in trend of plastic processing across the industrial and packaging sectors. Various types of plastics are processed through different processing machines in the manufacturing process. Owing to toxin resistant and contaminant free factors, plastics processing gains an increase in traction across packaging industries thereby fueling the growth of the global plastics processing equipment market.

By 2023, demand for 3D plastics printers will have surpassed sales of blow molding and extrusion equipment in Western Europe. In North America, it has already happened. 3D printing is busy changing not only how the developed world processes plastics, but also how every stage of the manufacturing process is conducted, from the early design stages to the finished products.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastics Processing Equipment.

This report studies the global market size of Plastics Processing Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Plastics Processing Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Haitian International

KraussMaffei Group

China National Chemical

Husky Injection Molding

ENGEL

Japan Steel WorksJSW

Arburg

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Persimmon Technologies

Milacron Holdings

Market Segment by Product Type

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow Molding

3D Plastics Printers

Thermoforming

Others

Market Segment by Application

Packaging

Consumer/Institutional

Construction

Motor Vehicles

Others

