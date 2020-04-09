Global PVC Modifier Market Analysis, Prospects and Opportunities, 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global PVC Modifier Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report researches the worldwide PVC Modifier market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PVC Modifier breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

PVC is a kind of important of plastics in the world. Generally speaking, original PVC resin is with poor fluidity, poor impact strength, poor weather resistance, decomposed easily when they are heated and other disadvantages. These disadvantages are limiting the application of PVC resin. Therefore, it is necessary that to add various PVC modifiers to modify the properties of PVC resin, for making PVC resin can process easily and can be used for lots of fields. At present ACR (acrylic based polymer), MBS (Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene), CPE (Chlorinated Polyethylene) are the major PVC modifiers in the market.

China is the largest manufacturing base of PVC modifier presently, which held about 30.85% production marker share in 2015. Since China is the largest consumer of PVC resin, at the same time the country has become the largest consumer of PVC modifier as well, with consumption of 336K MT in 2015.

PVC resin is one of the most widely used general resins currently. Considering this, PVC modifier insiders are still optimistic on the market, estimating that demand of the PVC modifier will continue to increase in the next 6 years and will reach to 2261.0K MT in 2022. As for the consumption area, India will impact the PVC modifier market as the country is experiencing fastest growth in construction materials, which indicates great market potential for the PVC modifier, the consumption of PVC modifier will increase to 414.8K MT.

Global PVC Modifier market size will increase to 3360 Million US$ by 2025, from 3030 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PVC Modifier.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ PVC Modifier capacity, production, value, price and market share of PVC Modifier in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kaneka

Dow

Arkema

DuPont

LG

Mitsubishi Rayon

Mitsui Plastics

Indofil

SCAPL

Construwell Industries

PVC Modifier Breakdown Data by Type

ACR (acrylic based polymer)

MBS (Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene)

CPE (Chlorinated Polyethylene)

Others

PVC Modifier Breakdown Data by Application

Pipes & fittings

Film & sheet

Siding & trim

Injection molding

Windows & doors

Fence, deck & rail

Others

