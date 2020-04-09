Global Screen Printing Inks Market Is Expected to Reach at a High CAGR by the end of 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Screen Printing Inks Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026“ to its huge collection of research reports.

Screen Printing Inks Market – Overview

In screen printing, inks such as UV-cured inks, water-based inks, solvent-based inks, plastisol, and discharge inks are utilized. Screen printing is employed for garment printing and printing applications in industries such as automotive, textile, and food & beverages. Other applications of screen printing include container printing, optical disk printing, touch panel printing, and toy printing. Screen printing is preferred over traditional printing, as it offers extended shelf life.

The report analyzes and forecasts the screen printing inks market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ thousand) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global screen printing inks market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for screen printing inks during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the screen printing inks market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global screen printing inks market. Porter’s five forces model for the screen printing inks market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The report also includes analysis of various type and application segments of the market based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for screen printing inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual type and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global screen printing inks market. Key players profiled in the report are Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Flint Group, Huber Group, Sun chemicals, Fujifilm Specialty Ink Systems Ltd., Toyo Ink Co., Ltd., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Kolorcure, Grafco, and Nazdar Ink Technologies. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the screen printing inks market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated for type, application, and regional segments. The market size and forecast for each type, application, and regional segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

The global screen printing inks market has been segmented as follows:

Global Screen Printing Inks Market, by Type

Solvent-based

Water-based

UV-cured

Others (Including Discharge Inks and Plastisols)

Global Screen Printing Inks Market, by Application

Labels & Packaging

Commercial Printing

Publication

Others (Including Office Stationery, Magazines, and Newspapers)

Global Screen Printing Inks Market, by Region

North America (U.S, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa )

Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various types and applications of screen printing inks

Key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the screen printing inks market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook for and forecast of the global screen printing inks market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porter’s five forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market

