Global Smart Water Meter Market 2019 : Industry Growth Status And Incredible Possibilities

Smart Water Meter Market – Overview

The research report encompasses current market trends in the global smart water meter market. The study highlights factors that are driving and restraining the market. The report also provides opportunities for the global smart water meter market. The study provides a complete outlook for the smart water meter market, in terms of revenue generated and production volume, across multiple geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report covers the smart water meter market in countries/sub-regions such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Smart Water Meter Market: Overview

The report analyzes and forecasts the smart water meter market at the global and regional levels. The report consist of in-depth study of the market value chain that gives a complete overview of the global smart water meter market. Inclusion of the Porter’s five forces model helps in understanding the competition scenario of the smart water meter market. Moreover, the report also offers PESTEL analysis to help understand the macro-environmental factors affecting the market. The research study also covers market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness of the global smart water meter market.

Global Smart Water Meter Market: Taxonomy

The research study on the global smart water meter market provides detailed analysis of different segments of the market including technology, application, and meter type segments. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into ultrasonic meter, electromagnetic meter, and mechanical meter. The mechanical meter segment has been sub-classified into rotary piston, single-jet, multi-jet, combination, nutating disk, and woltman. Based on application, the smart water meter market has been divided into residential and commercial/industrial. In terms of meter type, the market has been segmented into one-way meter and two-way meter.

Global Smart Water Meter Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to: company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the smart water meter market, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, and Factiva.

Primary research involved e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews conducted for each segment and sub-segment of the smart water meter market across geographies. TMR conducts primary interviews on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competition landscape, and market outlook. These help in validation and strengthening of secondary research findings. They also help develop market expertise and understanding of the team of analysts.

Global Smart Water Meter Market: Competition Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as Kamstrup A/S, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Badger Meter, Inc., Itron Inc., and Sensus USA Inc. These players are focusing on enhancing their distributer network so as to enhance product reachability. For instance, in April 2018, Badger Meter, Inc. signed an agreement for acquisition of a distributor called Innovative Metering Solutions. The acquisition would help Badger Meter, Inc. in improving the utility customer satisfaction in the Southeastern U.S., as it helps in offering prompt technical as well as sales support whenever required.

The global smart water meter market has been segmented as follows:

Global Smart Water Meter Market, by Technology

Ultrasonic Meter

Electromagnetic Meter

Mechanical Meter

Rotary Piston

Single-jet

Multi-jet

Combination

Nutating Disk

Woltman

Global Smart Water Meter Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial/Industrial

Global Smart Water Meter Market, by Meter Type

One-way Meter

Two-way Meter

Global Smart Water Meter Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) (GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

