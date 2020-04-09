Global Solar Panels Market An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market
A solar panel (also known as PV module) is a collection of solar cells carved from silicon wafers that generate electricity by capturing the sunlight. There are two types of solar cells: Crystalline silicon and thin-film.
In terms of geographic regions, APAC was the major contributor to the market during 2017. Though the region will experience a reduction in its market shares in the coming years, it will continue to account for the major shares of the solar panels market till 2025.
The Solar Panels market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Panels.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
First Solar
Hanwha Solar
Sharp
Canadian Solar
Bosch Solar Energy
SunPower
REC Solar
Solarworld
Panasonic
Renesola
JA Solar
Motech
Gintech
LDK Solar
GCL-Poly Energy Holdings
Suntech Power Holdings
Yingli Solar
Trina Solar
Solar Panels Breakdown Data by Type
Crystalline Silicon Solar Panel
Thin-Film Solar Panel
Solar Panels Breakdown Data by Application
On-Shore
Off-Shore
Solar Panels Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Solar Panels Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
