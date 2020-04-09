Global Solar Panels Market An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Solar Panels Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

A solar panel (also known as PV module) is a collection of solar cells carved from silicon wafers that generate electricity by capturing the sunlight. There are two types of solar cells: Crystalline silicon and thin-film.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC was the major contributor to the market during 2017. Though the region will experience a reduction in its market shares in the coming years, it will continue to account for the major shares of the solar panels market till 2025.

The Solar Panels market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Panels.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

First Solar

Hanwha Solar

Sharp

Canadian Solar

Bosch Solar Energy

SunPower

REC Solar

Solarworld

Panasonic

Renesola

JA Solar

Motech

Gintech

LDK Solar

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings

Suntech Power Holdings

Yingli Solar

Trina Solar

Solar Panels Breakdown Data by Type

Crystalline Silicon Solar Panel

Thin-Film Solar Panel

Solar Panels Breakdown Data by Application

On-Shore

Off-Shore

Solar Panels Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Solar Panels Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

