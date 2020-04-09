Global Total Station Theodolites Market Estimated to Flourish by 2019

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Total Station Theodolites Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global total station theodolites market is anticipated to reach nearly US$1.3 bn by 2025. Extensive demand for total station theodolites in surveying and mapping and other civil engineering applications reinforces a steady strides by the market. Considerable advances made in total stations relate to their microprocessor capabilities, opening new avenues in modern surveying, especially in construction and heavy industries. Robotic total stations are seeing new possibilities for archaeologists, with China likely to exhibit copious avenues in near future.

This report presents the worldwide Total Station Theodolites market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A total station or total station theodolite (TST) is an electronic/optical instrument used in modern surveying and building construction. The total station is an electronic theodolite (transit) integrated with an electronic distance meter (EDM) to read slope distances from the instrument to a particular point. It is used to measuring distances, heights and angles to provide accurate position data.

As one of the most important professional instruments of surveying and mapping, total station theodolites play a valuable role in survey and engineering, mapping and GIS, land administration and other industries. The downstream demand drives total station theodolites industry slowly developing.

Although China total station theodolites market is the biggest, there is still a big technology gap for Chinese domestic manufacturers when compared with foreign manufacturers, especially in 0.5-2 accuracy total station theodolites market. However, Chinese domestic products have lower prices, and play an important role among the developing countries.

The Total Station Theodolites market was valued at 1040 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1290 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Total Station Theodolites.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hexagon

Topcon

Trimble

CST/berger

South Group

FOIF

Boif

Dadi

TJOP

Total Station Theodolites Breakdown Data by Type

Classical Total Station

Motorized Total Station

Reflectorless Total Station

Robotic Total Station

Total Station Theodolites Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Heavy/Precious Industry

Others

Total Station Theodolites Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Total Station Theodolites status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Total Station Theodolites manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Total Station Theodolites market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

