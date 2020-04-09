Global TV Transmitter Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global TV Transmitter Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the TV Transmitter market. A television transmitter is a device which broadcasts an electromagnetic signal to the television receivers. Television transmitters may be analog or digital.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in TV Transmitter market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for TV Transmitter in 2017.

In the industry, Rohde & Schwarz profits most in 2016 and recent years, while NEC Corporation and Gates Air (Harris) ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 20.42%, 11.41% and 7.16% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of TV Transmitter, including Low Power TV Transmitters, Medium Power TV Transmitters and High Power TV Transmitters. And Medium Power TV Transmitters is the main type for TV Transmitter, and the Medium Power TV Transmitters reached a sales volume of approximately 13361 Unit in 2017, with 42.41% of global sales volume.

In 2018, the global TV Transmitter market size was 580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 710 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global TV Transmitter status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the TV Transmitter development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Rohde & Schwarz

NEC Corporation

Gates Air (Harris)

Toshiba

Syes

BBEF Electronics Group

Plisch

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Group

Gigamega Technology

BTESA

Egatel

Chengdu ChengGuang

Continental

TRedess

Thomson Broadcast

Onetastic

DB Broadcast

Italtelec

ZHC (China) Digital Equipment

Elti

Gospell

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Low Power TV Transmitters

Medium Power TV Transmitters

High Power TV Transmitters

Market segment by Application, split into

Small TV Station

Medium TV Station

Large TV Station

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global TV Transmitter status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the TV Transmitter development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

