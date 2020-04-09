Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2019 to 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Great progress has been witnessed in the preparation of ultrafine aluminum hydroxide is constantly expanding its industrial applications as flame-retardant and fillers in manufacturing thermosetting plastics. Producers of ultrafine aluminum hydroxide are garnering revenue gains from the use of technologically-advanced equipment. Emerging markets especially China are likely to adapt to the changing competitive dynamic to stay relevant. By 2025, the global worth of the ultrafine aluminum hydroxide market is projected to reach US$610 million.

This report researches the worldwide Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Ultra-fine Aluminum Hydroxide (short for ATH in the report) is a kind of aluminum hydroxide and it has many unique properties of resistance to high temperature, wear resistance, corrosion resistance and high thermal conductivity. It is mainly used as flame retardants and fillers in thermosetting plastics and liquid dispersions.

In this report, the volume of Ultra-fine ATH is calculated by aluminum hydroxide with particle size about 3 m or smaller

Europe is the dominate producer of ultra-fine ATH, the production is 179 K MT in 2016, according for about 36% of the total amount, followed by China, with the production market share of 24%. China has the highest production growth rate of 20% from 2012 to 2017. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the ultra-fine ATH industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese ultra-fine ATH production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Leading players in ultra-fine ATH industry are Albemarle, Nabaltec, Shandong Aluminium, Huber. Huber (acquired ATH business from Albemarle in Feb 2016) is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 31.48% in 2016. The top four companies (Huber, Nabaltec, Shandong Aluminium, KC Corp) occupied about 60.3% share of the market in 2016.

Flame-retardant filler& smoke suppressants accounted for the largest market with about 86% of the global consumption for ultra-fine ATH in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. With over 9% share of the ultra-fine ATH market, filling material was the second largest application market in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide market size will increase to 610 Million US$ by 2025, from 590 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Huber

Albemarle

Nabaltec

Shandong Aluminium

KC Corp

Showa Denko

MAL Magyar Aluminium

Zibo Pengfeng

Jianzhan Aluminium

AL-TECH

Sumitomo

R.J. Marshall

Shibang Chem

Nippon Light Metal

Almatis

Zhongzhou Aluminium

Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Type

<1 m

1-1.5 m

1.5-3 m

Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Breakdown Data by Application

Flame-retardant Filler& Smoke Suppressants

Filling Material

Catalyst Carrier

Others

Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

