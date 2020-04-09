Global Unconventional Gas Market Opportunities, Industry Verticals and Forecast Assessment, 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Unconventional Gas Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026“ to its huge collection of research reports.

Unconventional Gas Market – Overview

Currently, the world is facing challenges of shortage of conventional fossil fuels and degradation of the environment. Unconventional energy resources are being used increasingly to overcome these issues. Unconventional gas refers to natural gas that requires advanced production methods. These gas resources are found in unusual geological locations and therefore require special extraction technologies. Unconventional sources of gas have gained much attention of late due to their significant contribution to gas production in the U.S. There are three major types of unconventional gas: shale gas, tight gas, and coalbed methane. Global production of unconventional gas rose by 5.3% to 817 bcm in 2016 compared to that in 2015. North America accounted for more than 85% share of the total global production in 2016.

China is one of the leading shale gas producers in the world along with the U.S. and Canada. In 2016, shale gas production in the country rose by 76.3% to reach a new record of 7.9 bcm. In China, several state departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission, have proposed to promote natural gas exploration in order to make natural gas a major resource in the country’s modern system of clean energy. According to the Chinese Ministry of Land and Resources (MLR), CNY 8.79 Bn (US$ 1.3 Bn) was spent on exploration of shale gas in the country in 2016.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, and Nigeria are concerned about the rapid development of unconventional gas, primarily shale gas. Traditionally, the economies of these countries have been reliant upon the high prices of oil, which is exported to various countries across the world. However, substitution of oil with gas in various sectors, such as transportation, is likely to hamper the GDP of the oil-producing countries. The U.S. and Germany have already started substituting oil with gas.

This report analyzes and forecasts the unconventional gas market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (million cubic meters) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global unconventional gas market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for unconventional gas during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the unconventional gas market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global unconventional gas market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the unconventional gas market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global unconventional gas market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, and region/country. In terms of type, the market has been classified into shale gas, tight gas, and coalbed methane. Based on application, the market has been segregated into industrial, power generation, residential, commercial, and transportation. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for unconventional gas in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global unconventional gas market. Key players operating in the global market are Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE), Schlumberger Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Total S.A., Halliburton Inc., Weatherford International Plc., National Oilwell Varco, BP plc., Emerson Automation Solutions, and TechnipFMC plc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, and recent developments.

The global unconventional gas market has been segmented as follows:

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Type

Shale Gas

Tight Gas

Coalbed Methane

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Application

Industrial

Power Generation

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, Russia, U.K., Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World (Argentina, Others)

Key Takeaways

Global natural gas production stood at 3,680.4 billion cubic meters in 2017

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), global technically recoverable shale gas resources stand at 7,299 trillion cubic feet (Tcf)

North America is the leading region of the global unconventional gas market. The region constitutes more than 80% share of the global market.

North America accounted for more than 90% share of the global production of unconventional gas in 2017

According to the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, the technically recoverable potential of shale gas in the EU stands at around 16 trillion cubic meters (Tcm)

Currently, shale gas constitutes 47% share of gas production in the U.S.

