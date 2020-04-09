Global Underground Mining Equipment Market is estimated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% by 2024

According to research made by KD Market Insights, Underground Mining Equipment Market is expected to mask at CAGR of 6.7%. If CAGR growth remains continuous, then the market is expected to rise to notable valuation by end of 2024. The research has been done for the span of 6 years in which 2017 is taken as the base year, 2018 as estimated year and 2019-2024 as the forecasted year.

Underground mining equipment is mining accessories such as trucks, loaders, diggers etc. are used to excavate the material such as minerals. The growing mining industry is one of the main factors in underground equipment market. Apart from this, rapid infrastructure development across the globe is expected to bolster the growth of global underground mining equipment market.

The research for Underground Mining Equipment Market starts with overview and executive summary. This follows up by market drivers, key trends, challenges and opportunities in the industry. The report also covers market size and forecast projections. It will also provide a detail industry analysis and key giants along with their recent market activity and product launches.

Research has been segmented in further sub-markets to give a comprehensive analysis of the underground mining equipment and it will also the ease the understanding process for the clients. The Underground Mining Equipment Market has been segmented by equipment type, by mining method and by application. Moreover it also gives analysis of the geographies covered in the research phase and key competitors that are ruling the market currently.

On the basis of equipment type, market has been segmented into mining drills & breakers, trucks, LHD loaders, concrete spraying machine, concrete transport machine, roof bolters and others. By mining method, market has been sub-segmented as room and pillar mining, longwall mining, block caving, cut and fills mining and others. On the basis of application market has been sub-segmented as coal mining, metal mining and mineral mining.

Then report covers the key geographies around the globe such as North America(U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, France and Rest of Europe), Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa(North Africa, GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific). These countries are considered specifically while preparing the report.

The final section of the report consists of competitor analysis. It tells company’s business and the performance about the revenue breakup by segment, key facts, risk analysis, SWOT analysis, financial information, company’s overview, business strategy, marketing and distribution and about new product analysis, recent news related to acquisition, development, research, expansion have been considered.

The key industry players of the Underground Mining Equipment are Sandvik AB, Komatsu ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Boart Longyear, thyssenkrupp AG, J.H. Fletcher & Co., Inc., Sandvik ABHitachi, Atlas Copco AB, SANY GROUP, Normet Group and Other Major & Niche Players. Moreover, the long and short-term strategies adopted by the competitors have been evacuated from time to time for the better overview of the product and the demand of the Underground Mining Equipment Market is estimated in order to have a better vision for the market growth and revenue conversions.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Underground Mining Equipment Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market, 2018

4.2. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Value Share, By Company 2018

5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Underground Mining Equipment Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Trends in Global Underground Mining Equipment Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment Type

8.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Equipment Type

8.3. Mining Drills & Breakers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4. Trucks Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5. LHD Loaders Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.6. Concrete Spraying Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.7. Concrete Transport Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.8. Roof Bolters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Mining Method

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Mining Method

9.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Mining Method

9.3. Room and Pillar Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.4. Longwall Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Block Caving Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Cut and Fill Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Strategic Insights

10.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.3. Coal Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.4. Metal Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Mineral Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Underground Mining Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1. By Equipment Type

11.2.1.1. Introduction

11.2.1.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.1.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment Type

11.2.1.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Equipment Type

11.2.1.3. Mining Drills & Breakers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.4. Trucks Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.5. LHD Loaders Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.6. Concrete Spraying Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.7. Concrete Transport Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.8. Roof Bolters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.1.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2. By Mining Method

11.2.2.1. Introduction

11.2.2.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.2.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Mining Method

11.2.2.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Mining Method

11.2.2.3. Room and Pillar Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.4. Longwall Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.5. Block Caving Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.6. Cut and Fill Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.3.1. Introduction

11.2.3.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.3.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.2.3.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.2.3.3. Coal Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.4. Metal Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.3.5. Mineral Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.4. By Country

11.2.4.1. Introduction

11.2.4.2. Strategic Insights

11.2.4.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.2.4.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.2.4.3. U.S. Underground Mining Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.2.4.4. Canada Underground Mining Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3. Europe Underground Mining Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1. By Equipment Type

11.3.1.1. Introduction

11.3.1.2. Strategic Insights

11.3.1.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment Type

11.3.1.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Equipment Type

11.3.1.3. Mining Drills & Breakers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.4. Trucks Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.5. LHD Loaders Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.6. Concrete Spraying Equipment Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.7. Concrete Transport Machine Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.8. Roof Bolters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.1.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.3.2. By Mining Method

11.3.2.1. Introduction

11.3.2.2. Strategic Insights

11.3.2.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Mining Method

11.3.2.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Mining Method

11.3.2.3. Room and Pillar Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue….

