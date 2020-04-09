Global Water Well Drilling Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Water Well Drilling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Establishments engaged in water well drilling tend to be small, independent contractors. Even the industry leaders tend to be small, seldom generating more than $20 million in annual revenues. Some of the largest companies have diversified into other areas of construction or other types of drilling projects, such as oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells.

The nation’s water supply comes from surface sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams, in addition to vast underground aquifers. Groundwater has often been preferred over surface water for use in homes and industry because it is relatively inexpensive to develop and treat, it contains no sediment, its chemical quality remains constant, and facilities to develop it can be situated on small plots of ground. Of the 408 trillion gallons of water consumed daily in the United States in the early 2000s, nearly 20 percent was ground water.

In 2018, the global Water Well Drilling market size was 4260 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4990 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

Contractors who drill wells to tap into underground water are largely dependent on new construction. In fact, community water mains and wells for single-family houses account for the vast majority of all business done by this industry. More than 15 million water wells provide 79.4 billion gallons of ground water daily to U.S. residents for community and single-family use, irrigation, livestock, and other agricultural, commercial, and industrial purposes. Irrigation accounted for the largest portion (60 billion gallons) of ground water usage.

This Report covers special trade contractors primarily engaged in water well drilling. Establishments primarily engaged in drilling oil or gas field water intake wells on a contract or fee basis are classified in.

Housing starts in the early 2017 remained strong, despite a weakening economy. The water well drilling industry was mature and somewhat overserved from both a manufacturing and distribution standpoint. Manufacturers had excess capacity, and distributors were readily available to serve contractors. The environmental business had been the source of most growth for some years. Drillers who offered new and differentiated products were seeing success in their marketing efforts. Increasing emphasis on service and quick responses to customer needs was separating the firms that were growing from those that were merely retaining their market share.

This report focuses on the global Water Well Drilling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Well Drilling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Layne

Weninger Drilling, Llc

Tampa Well Drilling

Barco Well Service

Johnson Water Well Drilling

Nelson Drilling Company

Jackson Water Well

Craig Waterwell & Drilling Ltd

Mikes Drilling & Pump Service

Loman Drilling Inc

Jim Jeffers Well Drilling

Caster Drilling Enterprises

Bennett Water Well Drilling

Gordon and Sons

Casey well drilling

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

<4 Diameter

4~8 Diameter (8 not covered)

8~10Diameter (10 not covered)

10″~12″ Diameter (12″ not covered)

>12 Diameter

Market segment by Application, split into

Domestic Use

Industrial Use

Irrigation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Water Well Drilling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Water Well Drilling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

