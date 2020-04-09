Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Key Players, Development, Opportunities & Forecasts 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Wearable Medical Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026“ to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global wearable medical devices market. Rise in prevalence of chronic pain, increase in diabetic population, rise in the geriatric population, surge in the rate of adoption of technologically advanced wearable medical products, and rise in patient awareness and health care expenditure are key factors that are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The global wearable medical devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on device, product type, application, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global wearable medical devices market.

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market: Key Segments

The global wearable medical devices market has been segmented based on device, product type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of device, the global market has been classified into diagnostic and monitoring devices and therapeutic devices. The diagnostic and monitoring devices segment has been further sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, fetal monitoring & obstetric devices, and neuromonitoring devices.

The therapeutic devices segment has been further sub-segmented into pain management devices, rehabilitation devices, insulin pumps, and respiratory therapy devices. Based on product type, the wearable medical devices market has been categorized into smart watches, activity monitors, patches, and smart clothing. The application segment is bifurcated into sports & fitness, home healthcare, and remote patient monitoring. Based on distribution channel, the market has been classified into online channels, pharmacies, and hypermarkets. Based on region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global wearable medical devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Corporation, Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Polar Electro, OMRON Corporation, Activinsights Ltd., and VitalConnect.

The global wearable medical devices market has been segmented as below:

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Device

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Pain Management Devices

Rehabilitation Devices

Insulin Pumps

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Product Type

Smart Watches

Activity Monitors

Patches

Smart Clothing

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Application

Sports & Fitness

Home Healthcare

Remote Patient Monitoring

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Pharmacies

Hypermarkets

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market, by Region

North America (U.S, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

